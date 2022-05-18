Tarik Cohen Is a Dad! Meet Jasmine Gray, the NFL Running Back’s Girlfriend

About Jasmine Gray Age 25 Years Birth February 16, 1997 North Carolina Children Carter Tyrell Cohen (born December 26, 2021) Siblings Jalen Gray, Danasia Gray Parents Nicole Gray (Mother), Brian "KG" Gray (Father) Nationality American Job Model Alumni West Mecklenburg High School

Tarik Cohen continues to grapple with injuries during his free agency. Recently, his personal life and the family tragedies he overcame were discussed on social media after the former Chicago Bears RB penned a letter to his younger self in a publication. Tarik Cohen’s girlfriend and child have been attracting attention online since. Cohen’s baby mama is a blogger who goes by @jasdagawd online. Her real name is Jasmine Gray, a North Carolina native just like Cohen. Since becoming parents, this couple has shared more glimpses into their relationship, but their followers can’t get enough. So we reveal more about Tarik Cohen’s girlfriend in this Jasmine Gray wiki.

Jasmine Gray’s Family

Jasmine Gray was born on February 16, 1997, and is a native of North Carolina. Her family lives in Statesville.

She is one of three children born to Nicole Gray and Brian Kevin “KG” Gray. Her father, KG, tragically passed away in 2018.

KG and another passenger were in a fatal road accident on March 29, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Nicole; children Jalen, Jasmine, and Danasia; their respective spouses and children; and extended family.

Jasmine Gray’s Education and Career

Jasmine Gray graduated from West Mecklenburg High School. She has since embarked on a career as a model, social media influencer/blogger, and entrepreneur.

Among her modeling escapades, Jasmine modeled online for apparel and clothing company Exquisite Boutique. Although she has limited activity on Instagram, she draws attention with her travels and good fashion sense.

Jasmine Gray and Tarik Cohen’s Relationship and Kids

Tarik Cohen played football for North Carolina A&T before the Chicago Bears selected him in the 2017 NFL draft. Their social media activity indicates that the running back has been in a relationship with Jasmine Gray since at least 2020.

Cohen had spent that season on the Bears’ injured reserve list. He clearly spent his time off vacationing with his girlfriend.

The young couple welcomed their first child together, a son they named Carter Tyrell Cohen, on December 26, 2021. He got his middle name from Tarik’s twin brother, Tyrell, who passed away in May 2021.