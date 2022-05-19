Meet Michael Cordray, Ashley Cordray’s Husband and Co-Host of “Restoring Galveston”

About Michael Cordray Age 40 Years Birth March 18, 1982 Galveston, Texas Spouse Ashley Cordray (2014-Now) Children Elle Cordray (born November 25, 2019), Emma Cordray (born May 24, 2021) Parents Helen "Bootsie" Cordray (Mother), Emil Cordray Nationality American Job TV Personality Owns Save 1900 Alumni Texas A&M University

Restoring Galveston season 4 on the Magnolia Network has turned married home improvement duo, Michael and Ashley Cordray into saviors of Galveston’s history. Through their business, Save 1900, and the show, the couple have restored historical properties in the Texas town and flipped them. Their realty firm started as Ashley Cordray seeing the opportunity to build something together with her husband with Michael Cordray’s background. He has roots in this historical town and its old houses that he has worked to restore. We reveal more of that about Ashley Cordray’s husband in this Michael Cordray wiki.

Ashley Cordray’s Family

Michael Cordray was born on March 18, 1982, and is a native of Galveston, Texas. His mother, Helen “Bootsie” Cordray was born and raised in Galveston too.

His father, Emil Cordray, passed away in 2007. Emil was best known as an avid coin collector in the local community. Michael recalled one of his first jobs was selling coins with his dad.

Ashley Cordray’s Education and Career

Michael Cordray graduated from Texas A&M University in 2006, from the same maritime administration course his future wife, Ashley Youngblood, would graduate from three years later. He would go on to work a regular job at Kirby Inland Marine where he met Ashley.

Michael’s father owned rent houses in their hometown and Michael had construction experience from that. In fact, he said that the Cordray family has owned old houses in Galveston since the 1800s and restoring them was in his blood. Early into their relationship, Ashley found a way for her to connect with Michael’s roots by suggesting they flip relic houses in Galveston.

They flipped one house in 2011, shortly after they began dating. When they embarked on their home renovation careers, they still maintained their corporate jobs. Ashley would leave hers and then convince Michael to leave his desk job so they’d both fully devote themselves to their joint venture.

“When we started, we both had corporate jobs and we were working on the houses on the weekends and it was just going really slow,” Michael recalled the story behind their company origins. “We’d do like a house a year and Ashley would kind of harass me everyday to quit my job so we could do this full-time and after a year and a half of being asked everyday to do that I kind of gave in. There were so many houses in Galveston that were older and awesome that needed love and we just couldn’t work on as many as we wanted to if we still had full-time jobs. You know, houses were being torn down due to neglect and stuff like that. Many of these houses had survived countless hurricanes and the 1900 storm and all these massive events, and you know they’re just being lost to people not caring about them so we decided to quit our jobs and care about them.”

Ashley and Michael started their home design and realty company, Save 1900, in 2016. They are passionate about saving historical houses that survived the 1900 hurricane that wrecked Galveston and other dilapidated properties that formed the theme of Restoring Galveston.

Early into their business, producers were looking for home design firms in Galveston. Ashley was reluctant initially because they didn’t have enough experience. But Michel believed that they were home reno reality material.

They contacted the producers and filmed a sizzle reel for HGTV. The network was impressed enough to order a pilot on the sister network, the DIY Network. But to make the show work, Michael and Ashley Cordray took out a massive loan to buy eight properties they would renovate and flip on the show. Additionally, they had to roll up their sleeves for the best bargain finds in decor.

Their show, Big Texas Fix, premiered in 2019 and was a big hit. They would return for a second season after rebranding to Restoring Galveston and with a bigger team of contractors.

Michael Cordray and Ashley Cordray’s Relationship and Kids

Michael Cordray met TAMU alum, Ashley Youngblood when she began working at Kirby Inland Marine. They began dating in 2011 and married on April 4, 2014.

Their older daughter, Elle Lane, was born on November 25, 2019 when they were filming the second season of Restoring Galveston. Ashley gave birth while the crew was on break and returned to fixing properties three days later.

Their younger daughter, Emma, was born on May 24, 2021. There was no stopping this couple then either. They filmed the fourth season of Restoring Galveston and also gave glimpses into their little family.