Meet Ashley Cordray, Michael Cordray’s Wife and Co-Star of “Restoring Galveston”

About Ashley Cordray Age 35 Years Birth February 21, 1987 Spring, Texas Spouse Michael Cordray (2014-Now) Children Elle Cordray (born November 25, 2019), Emma Cordray (born May 24, 2021) Siblings Angela Falcon Parents Cindy Youngblood (Mother), Charles Youngblood (Father) Nationality American Job TV Personality Owns Save 1900 Alumni Texas A&M University

Restoring Galveston is in its fourth successful season on Magnolia Network and its hosts have come a long way. Ashley and Michael Cordray have been reviving derelict historic buildings in Galveston, Texas through their company, Save 1900 and it’s documented on their popular show along with their family life. Ashley Cordray was the one who jumpstarted their home restoration aspirations while Michael Cordray grabbed the opportunity to showcase Galveston’s history on TV. Their fans are in awe of their creativity but are also in love with their relationship. We reveal more of how Michael Cordray’s wife nudged them into Restoring Galveston in this Ashley Cordray wiki.

Ashley Cordray’s Family

Born Ashley Youngblood on February 21, 1987, she hails from Spring, Texas. Her parents, Cindy and Charles Youngblood are based in Galveston now too.

Ashley has a sister, Angela Falcon. She too is an interior design professional with her own company, Falcon Avery Design. She has occasionally worked with her sister and is also hyping and promoting her shows on social media.

Ashley Cordray’s Education and Career

After two years at a Houston community college, Ashley Youngblood earned a BS in maritime administration from Texas A&M University in Galveston in 2006. She was part of the university’s rowing and propeller clubs.



Initially, she worked with Kirby Inland Marine from 2008 to 2011. From 2011 to 2017, she was working with J.A.M. Distributing.

Ashley’s home improvement journey with Michael Cordray began when she was in college. Early into their relationship, Ashley asked Michael to flip a dilapidated home listed at $55,000 in Galveston which marked the start of their home renovation and real estate careers.

After Michael left his day job to fully focus on their design business, TV studios were on the hunt for the next big stars of the home reno reality genre in Galveston. Ashley was reluctant as they had only flipped one home successfully so far but Michael was convinced this was a great opportunity.

They got in touch with the producers which led to a sizzle reel for HGTV and then a show on the DIY Network. At the same time they were taking a huge financial risk to buy and flip eight houses for flipping on the show.

In 2019, their show, Big Texas Fix, premiered. With the second season renewal, the show was renamed to Restoring Galveston. The show is in its fourth season on the DIY Network (now rebranded as Magnolia Network).

The Cordrays home design business, Save 1900, is named after a massive storm in 1900 that razed most of Galveston to the ground. The couple is passionate about renovating historical houses and saving them from demolition. Most of the homes they renovated on the show had survived that disaster.

Ashley Cordray and Michael Cordray’s Relationship

Ashley Youngblood met Michael Cordray when she began working at Kirby Inland Marine. He also is an alum of the same maritime administration course at Texas A&M she also graduated from.

They began dating in 2011 and three months later, they bought the first property that they’d flip together. They married on April 4, 2014 and the following year, Ashley convinced Michael to leave his job and focus on their home improvement company fulltime.

Ashley Cordray and Michael Cordray’s Kids

When they were new reality stars, the couple was expecting their first child together. Their older daughter, Elle Lane, was born on November 25, 2019 when they were filming the second season of Restoring Galveston.

“I went to the hospital and got induced while the crew was on break,” Ashley narrated. She opted to not go on a maternity leave either. “I had our daughter on a Thursday and was back on set when they returned three days later.”

Their younger daughter, Emma, was born on May 24, 2021. It might be a while before you can catch a glimpse of Emma on Restoring Galveston but Ashley and Michael revealed big sis, Elle, got mic’d up for her TV debut.