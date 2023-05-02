About Kimberly Faye Parrish Age 21 Years Birth March 27, 2002 Mississippi Siblings Courtney Parrish Parents Roslie Blair Parrish (Mother), Chris Parrish (Father) Nationality American Alumni Gulfport High School, Auburn University

The Seattle Seahawks fans welcome Derick Hall after the franchise selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft. Derick Hall’s girlfriend, Kimberly Parrish, who’s been dating the Tigers outside linebacker since at least since they were college students, was also present at the draft. Naturally, NFL fans are curious to know more about her. So, we reveal more about her background in this Kimberly Parrish wiki.

Kimberly Parrish’s Family

Kimberly Faye Parrish and her twin sister, Courtney Parrish, grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi. They were born on March 27, 2002, to Roslie Blair Parrish and Chris Parrish.

Their father, Chris Parrish, has served on Gulfport Police Department for over two decades. And their mother, Roslie, was previously in the health services department of the U.S. Air Force. She currently works at a local dermatology clinic.

Kimberly Parrish’s Education

After graduating from Gulfport High School in 2020, Kimberly Parrish enrolled at Auburn University. She is expected to graduate in 2024.

Kimberly Parrish and Derick Hall’s Relationship

Derick Hall grew up in Gulfport and graduated from Gulfport High School in 2019. But it doesn’t appear that he and Kimberly Parrish were dating in high school.

Hall attended Auburn University from 2019 to 2022. And Parrish has been at Auburn Tigers football games since she’s been a student there. So, they’ve been together since at least 2022.

The Parrish and Hall families were at the linebacker’s final game as a Tiger. Roslie Parrish shared pictures from the event and was all praise for the football player.

Since the 2023 NFL Draft, Kimberly Parrish has been in the spotlight. And now, Hall is heading to the Seattle Seahawks while Parrish remains at Auburn.

We’ll just have to see what’s in the future for this young couple as the outside linebacker advances in his NFL career.