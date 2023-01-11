Debra Alfarone Leaving CBS News: Where Is the TV Correspondent Going?

Debra Alfarone is a journalist, podcast host, fashion and lifestyle influencer, and all-around inspiration. For three years, she’s been on the ground covering the biggest occurrences at the White House and Capitol Hill. But now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Debra Alfarone announced she is leaving CBS News in January 2023. Her longtime followers want to know where she is going next and if she will return to broadcast news soon. Find out what Debra Alfarone said about her departure from CBS News here.

Debra Alfarone Wraps Last Day at CBS News

Debra Alfarone wears many hats. The Stony Brook and NYU graduate started her broadcast career in 2004 as an anchor and reporter in Connecticut.

Based in New York since 2007, Alfarone launched a parallel career as a media coach with MediaBistro. She was also a reporter at WPIX.

In 2012, she relocated to Washington, D.C., covering news in the nation’s capital for CBS affiliate WUSA. She won an Emmy Award before leaving the station in 2018.

Debra Alfarone moved up to CBS News in 2019. She was a White House and Capitol Hill correspondent for all of CBS News station’s newscasts nationwide, including CBS Newspath and CBS Mornings.

In 2018, she also launched Debra Alfarone Media. She is an on-camera and media coach through her business and a content creator. Alfarone also hosts a podcast, Sh*t I Wish I Knew In My 20s.

However, championing mental health awareness earns her admiration across all media. Alfarone went from a high school dropout to an inspiration for aspiring journalists. She also got candid about her troubled youth and uses her platform to help others like her.

With all her incredible work, Alfarone has been unstoppable. And she’s now got another new opportunity.

Debra Alfarone announced she is leaving CBS News for “an exciting new opportunity that was too good to pass up.” Her last day on air at CBS News was on January 10.

Alfarone has yet to reveal what her new career move is. But for now, she has not hinted that she is leaving the D.C. area. So we’ll just have to keep an eye on her social media for further updates.