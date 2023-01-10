Liv Johnson Leaving KSEE24: Where Is the CBS47 Reporter Going?

Liv Johnson has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her viewers for two years. The young CBS47 reporter is one of the favorites in Fresno. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24 in January 2023. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Fresno. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Fresno. Here’s what Liv Johnson said about leaving KSEE24.

Liv Johnson to Leave KSEE24

Liv Johnson, a native of Atlanta, graduated in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University in 2020. Before that, she was an intern with CNN in Atlanta, Georgia. She has also served for NCC News, a student-run news channel in the Syracuse area.

After graduation, she joined TEGNA as a multimedia journalist. Johnson moved to her second job in 2021 when she joined KSEE as a reporter. Since then, she has been leading the news coverage at the station.

Liv has covered California wildfires, which was an eye-opening experience for her. Now Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24 for a new opportunity.

CAREER UPDATE‼️ This week is my final week at @KSEE24 @CBS47 ❤️ I’m super excited to announce that in February I’ll be joining the extremely talented team of journalists at @WESH in Orlando, FL☀️ If you’ve been a part of my journey in CA – THANK YOU. We still goin🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/V6swntJqhl — Liv Johnson (@livjohnsontv) January 9, 2023 Advertisement

Liv will join the WESH team, a television station licensed to Daytona Beach, Florida, in February 2023. And this will be her final week at the KSEE. Samantha Rivera, a sports reporter at NBC Chicago, commented on her departure announcement, “ My girl is making her way to the sunshine state Florida is toooo luck!!”

After Megan Rupe, Gabe Salazar, and Caroline Collins, she is the latest to depart from Nexstar Media Group, Inc. She hasn’t revealed when her official last day on air at KSEE will be. So, keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further updates.