Meet Dax Milne’s Girlfriend, Abbey Gile

About Abbey Gile Age 22 Years Birth June 2, 2000 Utah Parents Nichole Gile (Mother), Dennis Gile (Father) Nationality American Alumni Utah Valley University, Brighton High School

Washington Commanders fans currently have mixed feelings about Dax Milne’s game. While he’s yet to have a breakout performance in the gridiron, his love life continues to draw attention. Abbey Gile is Dax Milne’s rumored girlfriend and their romance has been a whirlwind. Abbey Gile was the high school sweetheart of another NFL rookie, Zach Wilson. In recent weeks, her breakup with Wilson and her relationship with Milne has kept the gossip mill going. We reveal more about their relationship in this Abbey Gile wiki.

Abbey Gile’s Family

Abbey Gile was born on June 2, 2000 and hails from Utah. She is the daughter of Dennis and Nichole Gile.

Her father, Dennis, has been running a local business in Sandy for a long time. Dennis and Nichole have raised five children including Abbey.

Abbey Gile’s Education and Career

Abbey Gile was a student at Brighton High School. She’s been a competitive dancer for most of her student life and was part of the drill team at her high school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Milne (@dax_milne)

Gile went on to attend Utah Valley University in Orem. She is also part of a dance troupe that won first place at a 2019 Utah dance contest.

Abbey Gile’s Relationships

While she was a student at Brighton High, Abbey Gile was dating football player Zach Wilson from Canyon High 20 minutes away. They went to different colleges but maintained their relationship and she was attracting attention when she supported Wilson at the 2021 NFL draft.

However, it was reported that they broke up sometime in 2022. In July, Gile was romantically linked to another 2021 NFL draft pick, Dax Milne.

The catch: Dax Milne attended Brigham Young University with Zach Wilson. They were not only teammates on the Cougars football team, they were also roommates and friends.

Milne hinted at his new romance with Gile on his Instagram. Fans also noted that Milne and Wilson no longer follow each other on social media and it’s rumored there’s some friction between the former teammates.

Gile also reportedly offered brief confirmation on her Instagram but deleted soon after. She faced more flak in the comments section for dating her ex’s best friend. She however shocked social media users by responding to a comment that Wilson “was sleeping with his mom’s best friend … that’s the real homie hopper.”

The NFL community on social media went wild after that picking sides. Gile deleted her Instagram soon after and scrubbed off her social media presence. Milne also closed off comments on his post. Wilson never responded to the rumors.

While there’s lack of sightings of them together, Dax Milne and Abbey Gile are reportedly still going strong. They keep their relationship out of the attention of haters.