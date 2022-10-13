Meet Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins

About Jayme Hoskins Known As Jane Bermudez Age 28 Years Birth May 21, 1994 Sacramento Spouse Rhys Hoskins (2019-Present) Siblings Brooke Ashley Parents Carolyn Bermudez (Mother) Nationality American Job Business Owner Alumni Del Campo High, California Polytechnic State University

Rhys Hoskins is Philadelphia Phillies’ longest-tenured position player. The Philadelphia Phillies ended their 10-year playoff drought in the first week of October. Even Rhys, who usually keeps his emotions in check, got teary-eyed as a huge weight was off the Phillies’ shoulders. Emotions were also stirred among Rhys’s fanbase, and the attention now focused on him and his loved ones. Fans especially want to know about Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins, his constant source of encouragement. Therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Jayme Hoskins wiki.

Jayme Hoskins’ Family

Jayme Hoskins (nee Bermudez) was born on May 21, 1994, in Sacramento County, California. Currently, she lives in Philadelphia. Jayme is one of the two daughters born to Carolyn Bermudez. Her father passed away several years ago. And Craig Owens is her stepdad; he was also present in her wedding ceremony.

Her older sister Brooke Ashley is a senior project engineer at BNBuilders in San Diego. She is married to Bradley Steuble.

Jayme Hoskins’ Education and Career

Before she graduated, Jayme attended Del Campo High. She attended California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo until 2016 to study recreation, parks & tourism administration, and sports management.

Jayme coached at Skyhawks Sports Academy in Sacramento in 2013 before she moved away. After that, in 2014, she spent three months as a junior giant ambassador for the San Francisco Giants. Moreover, she served as a marketing assistant at Cal Poly Athletics and as youth coordinator for San Luis Obispos Blues.

In 2015, while attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Jayme worked as an undergraduate research assistant with the San Francisco Giants. Furthermore, she was an intern at Cleveland Browns for ten months.

In 2016, the WAG traveled to Australia for three months to serve as the Australian Baseball League’s events and promotion coordinator. Rhys did pay her a quick visit.

Later, Rhys Hoskins’ wife joined Alexy Posner Public Relations as a brand executive in 2017. Her final listed position on LinkedIn is as a freelance graphic designer, which she held from December 2017 to March 2021. Jayme does, however, talk about being a business owner on her Instagram account, which she sets private.

Jayme Hoskins and Rhys Hoskins’ Relationship

Both Jayme and Rhys are from Sacramento, where they attended rival high schools. In May 2018, the first baseman posted on Instagram, “9 years of adventure, and we’re just getting started. Cheers to a lifetime, Jayme”. That suggests they’ve known each other since high school.

In 2012, Rhys made his Instagram debut alongside his then-girlfriend. In 2018, a full year after making his MLB debut, he proposed to Jayme on a beach in San Diego. The wedding took place at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Tahoe on November 9, 2019. Rhys now considers his wife to be his most important support system.

His teammate Scott Kingery was also present on occasion. The couple’s favorite dog, Rookie, acted as ring bearer. In 2021, the Rookie sadly passed away.