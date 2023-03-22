David Wolter has been an asset to the weather team of Erie News Now for years. And viewers set timers to ensure they didn’t miss his morning broadcast. But now they have an unexpected piece of news. David Wolter is leaving Erie News Now for a new opportunity. His devoted following has been wondering where he is going since the announcement. Find out what David Wolter said about his departure from Erie News Now here.

David Wolter to Exit Erie News Now

David Wolter is a native of Roanoke, Virginia. He graduated in sociology and mathematics from Roanoke College in 2005. After that, he proceeded to study meteorology at Mississippi State University.

While in the university, Wolter and his team participated in a two-week storm chase on the Great Plains. And they caught five tornadoes on their journey from Texas to South Dakota.

In 2011, a large tornado destroyed many cities and villages in Mississippi and Alabama. At that time, Wolter volunteered with the American Red Cross and closely saw the individuals affected by this disaster. It was this experience that further solidified his desire to become a meteorologist.

David Wolter started his professional career in 2011 with WXVT in Greenville, Mississippi. And after a year and a half, he moved to Beaumont to forecast that blistering Texas heat.

In 2016, Wolter arrived in Erie, Pennsylvania. And since then, people have been following him on WICU/WSEE. After seven years in the region, the meteorologist is undoubtedly more accustomed to the snow and cold. Moreover, the people also rely on his weather forecast to start their day.

However, Erie News Now viewers have unexpected news. David Wolter is leaving Erie News Now to start a new chapter at a new place. He has accepted the position of chief meteorologist at WBKO News in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Furthermore, David Wolter’s last day on the broadcast is March 31, 2023. After that, he will leave for his new job in Bowling Green and lead the First Alert Weather Team around mid-April.