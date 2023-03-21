Natalie Clark Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Reporter Going?

The people of Cincinnati love Natalie Clark’s reporting. They view her as an inspirational beacon of light and love seeing her on WLWT. But now they won’t be able to see her on the broadcast, as Natalie Clark is leaving WLWT. Her devoted following has been wondering where she is headed since the announcement. Find out what Natalie Clark said about her departure from WLWT here.

Natalie Clark to Exit WLWT

Born and raised in Buckeye State, Natalie earned her associate of arts degree in theatre from Bowling Green State University in 2004. After that, she studied television news at Ohio Media School for a year.

Natalie was placed in the top ten at Miss Ohio, and she attributes her confidence in front of the camera and her interviewing abilities to the Miss Ohio program.

The reporter interned for two months for former American television news correspondent Robin Meade at Morning Express. In 2008, she joined her first job at WMFD TV in Mansfield, anchoring the evening newscast.

Friends, it’s time. After 15 years as an anchor, reporter, & host all across Ohio – I am hanging up my mic. From WMFD in Mansfield to WTOL11 in Toledo, ABC22/FOX45 in Dayton & 8 years at @wlwt in Cincinnati! Thank you for trusting me to share your stories. God is GOOD. I ♥️ You! pic.twitter.com/BZXrTklT6d — Natalie Clark (@NatalieClarkTV) March 20, 2023

Natalie Clark moved to Toledo in 2013 and reported breaking news throughout northwest Ohio.

As a result of relocation due to her husband’s job in Cincinnati, she spent some time working for ABC22/Fox 45 in Dayton, Ohio.

In 2015, Natalie started working at WLWT News 5 Cincinnati, and since then, she has been covering everything from happy to sad stories. Her June & Hubert’s love story made the national news and captured the hearts of millions of people.

But now, Clark has announced her departure from the station. Natalie Clark is leaving WLWT for a new chapter in her life. Announcing her exit, the reporter said, “Friends…it’s time. After 15 years as an anchor, reporter, and host across the state of Ohio, I am hanging up my mic.”

Natalie hasn’t revealed her future plans. Moreover, her last day on the broadcast will be March 21, 2022.