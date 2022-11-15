Meet Philadelphia Eagles Darius Slay’s Wife, Jennifer Slay

About Jennifer Slay Age 28 Years Birth April 8, 1994 Clinton, Oklahoma Spouse Darius Slay (2017 to Present) Children Darion, Demetrius, Trent, Desirae Siblings Jason Williams Parents Kelly Gaunt (Father), Marilyn Williams (Mother) Nationality American Job Model Alumni Clinton High School, Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Darius Slay, a football cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, is a man with strong character. Darius Slay’s wife, Jennifer Slay, is also a successful individual in her own right. The former basketball star turned model has amassed a large fan base online. Her personal credo is “Dream Big,” and she has built a successful career and a loving family as a result. Still, followers are keen to learn more about the stunning WAG. So, we reveal more about Darius Slay’s wife in this Jennifer Slay wiki.

Jennifer Slay’s Family

Jennifer Slay (nee Williams) was born to Kelly Gaunt on April 8, 1994. She has mentioned Marilyn Williams as her mother in one of her Facebook posts. she was raised in Clinton, Oklahoma, and currently lives in Philadelphia. Jennifer has at least one brother, Jason Williams.

Jennifer Slay’s Education and Career

Jennifer Slay went to Clinton High School until 2012. After that, she attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University. The stunning WAG played basketball at the university and was a women’s basketball team guard.

Not only is she an athlete but also a model. Jennifer is very active on social media and has more than 55k followers on Instagram and Twitter. She also has a YouTube channel; however, it has been dormant for a year.

Jennifer Slay and Darius Slay’s Relationship and Kids

Jennifer and Darius met for the first time on Instagram in 2015 and got along well. They both developed a close relationship as a result of their difficulties as single parents. The pair went to the Oklahoma city thunder game on their first date.

The couple married on June 17, 2017, after two years of dating. They have raised a beautiful family of four children together. Darius Slay had two sons, Darion and Demetrius, from previous relationships with other women.

While Jennifer had a son, Trent, from her previous relationship. They welcomed their daughter Desirae Slay, in 2017.