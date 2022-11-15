Who Is Gisele Bündchen’s Rumored New Boyfriend, Joaquim Valente?

About Joaquim Valente Age 33 Years Birth November 7, 1989 Brazil Siblings Pedro Valente Jr., Gui Valente Parents Dr Pedro Valente Sr. Nationality Brazilian Job Jiu Jitsu Instructor Owns Valente Brothers Alumni Barry University

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly going public with her new alleged romance fresh off the heels of her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel and her two kids were spotted with a guy identified as Joaquim Valente, a jiu jitsu professor. Sources close to the former Victoria’s Secret angel have not confirmed the rumors but the cybersphere is pretty convinced they’re dating. And social media users want to know more about Gisele Bündchen’s rumored boyfriend. We delve into his background in this Joaquim Valente wiki.

Joaquim Valente’s Family and Nationality

Joaquim Valente was born on November 7, 1989 in Brazil. His family is from Rio De Janeiro where he grew up. He moved to the USA in 2007 and has been based in Miami, Florida ever since.

Joaquim is the youngest of three sons born to Dr. Pedro Valente Sr. Pedro Jr, Gui, and Joaquim trained in jiu jitsu under their father before moving to Miami for college at different times and working in Pedro Sr’s self-defense class.

Joaquim Valente’s Education and Career

Joaquim and his brothers attended the Escola Americana do Rio de Janeiro. After completing his K-12 in 2007, Joaquim came to the US and attended Barry University. He received his BS in criminology in 2011.



Dr Pedro Valente Sr. trained under Grandmaster Hélio Gracie and earned the highest degree in jiu jitsu including the title, Grandmaster. Pedro Jr., Gui and Joaquim trained under Gracie as kids and were also taught by their father.

The Valente brothers and their father are certified professors in the martial art. When Pedro Jr moved to Miami at 18 for college, he taught jiu jitsu classes. When his brothers moved too, they established the Valente Brothers jiu jitsu and self defense classes in different locations in Florida.

The Valente Brothers have worked with the US military and police departments training those in service in jiu jitsu.

Gisele Bündchen recently got the jiu jitsu bug and she credits it to the Valente Brothers. She gave shoutouts to Pedro Jr., Gui and Joaquim on her Instagram. Sources close to the model also claim that she has a professional and platonic relationship with Joaquim and his brothers.