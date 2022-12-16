Danielle North, one of Rhode Island’s top TV anchors, made waking up before the crack of dawn so enjoyable for her followers. She is the keystone of WPRI’s news team. That is why news anchor Patrick Little was the first to write a deep-felt post for her when she announced her departure. Yes, Danielle North is leaving WPRI-TV after fabulous 23 years for a new opportunity outside television. Continue reading to find out if she’s also departing Rhode Island.

Danielle North Leaves WPRI-TV

Danielle North earned her communications and media studies degree from Northern Vermont University in 1996. She started off as a journalist at WVNY-TV in Burlington, Vermont, and later moved on to WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Moreover, she worked with Patrick Little even before he moved to Rhode Island. North joined WPRI-TV in 1999; since then, she has covered many big stories in New England. Her personal favorite was covering the first season of Survivor on the red carpet in Los Angeles, where a Rhode Islander won the big prize.

She is a co-anchor of 12 News this Morning on WPRI and FOX Providence every weekday and 12 News at Noon. She works alongside co-anchor Patrick Little, meteorologist Michelle Muscatello and pinpoint traffic reporter Melissa Sardelli. Every spring, Danielle hosts The Autism Project Walk and participates in various charitable activities for this vital charity.

Danielle North announced her departure from WPRI in the first week of December. The Emmy-winning anchor has made the decision to embark on a new chapter of her life away from the world of television. She will be at the station through the New Year. However, she hasn’t yet provided any additional information on her new endeavor.

Danielle North will be with the morning team for a few more weeks. Meanwhile, the station has announced Kait Walsh as the new weekday morning news anchor to replace North.