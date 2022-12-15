Jim Rosenfield Leaving NBC10: Is the WCAU-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Jim Rosenfield has covered and anchored the news for NBC10 Philadelphia viewers for nine years. The veteran anchor, who has earned dozens of Emmys, is a valued leader at the NBC newsroom at WCAU-TV. Recently, the station announced that Jim Rosenfield is leaving NBC10 in December 2022. Since then, Philadelphia residents have had questions about his departure. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.

Jim Rosenfield to Leave NBC10

Jim Rosenfield received a bachelor’s degree in English from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. He began his career in journalism while still an undergraduate at Duke, reporting for the Raleigh-Durham television station WTVD.

The 63-year-old has been in the industry for more than 30 years. The experienced anchor has worked with TV stations like Houston’s KTRK-TV, Chicago’s WLS-TV, WCBS-TV, WNBC-TV, WCBS-TV, and Washington’s NBC4.

Rosenfield joined NBC10 Philadelphia in September 2013 and has been the WCAU-TV’s anchor for the 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. evening broadcasts. He stepped away from the 11:00 p.m. broadcasts earlier this year.

While working for NBC10, one of his most memorable projects was a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to report on “The People’s Pope” for a special half-hour show.

He has also covered breaking news from Puerto Rico after a hurricane hit the Middle East during the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza. He was the first local anchor to broadcast live from the city in the first 24 hours following the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015.

However, the award-winning anchor is leaving Philadelphia’s WCAU-TV now. The station made an announcement about Jim Rosenfield leaving NBC10 a few days ago. He is leaving after a decade to be closer to home and pursue new opportunities.

His last day on the air will be December 23, 2022. It still needs to be clarified what he will be doing next. Meanwhile, the station has announced Brian Taff as his replacement.