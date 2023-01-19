Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.

Courtney Zavala Exits Houston Life on KPRC 2

After receiving her bachelors degree in broadcast journalism from Saint Xavier University in 1994, Courtney Zavala started her career at the Midland station, KMID. She later worked at Utah’s KSTU for five years.

Zavala returned to Texas and joined KPRC 2 for the first time in 2003. She returned to the Houston station to replace Jennifer Broome on Houston Life in 2017.

Advertisement

Courtney Zavala has been hosting the afternoon lifestyle show with Derrick Shore since then. With two decades at the station, her regular viewers also noticed when Zavala was often MIA for few broadcasts in the past year.



On the January 18 broadcast, Shore surprised Houston Life viewers by revealing that Zavala has left the show. January 17 was her last day on air at KPRC.

“After 20 years at KPRC and more than five years at ‘Houston Life,’ Courtney Zavala is moving on. Yesterday [January 17, 2023] was her last day on our broadcast. Courtney, I have truly never had a partner and a friend just like you,” Shore said on broadcast.

Zavala has been active on social media but not made an official statement as of this writing. Neither Zavala nor Shore have not stated why she has left and where she is going next. KPRC has not responded either.

Derrick Shore’s statement hints that Zavala has not left on a bitter note. Houstonians are hoping for her return to broadcast soon.

Advertisement

Also Read: Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Advertisement

However, Houston Life viewers are still in disbelief. They’ve been flooding the station’s and Zavala’s social media comments section asking for her whereabouts. They are keeping an eye on her social media hoping for an official response from her soon.