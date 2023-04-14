Meet Courtney Farmer, the Wife of Twins Shortstop Kyle Farmer

About Courtney Farmer Known As Courtney Brooke Sayre Age 31 Years Birth August 20, 1991 Georgia Spouse Kyle Farmer (2018-present) Children McCoy James Farmer (born September 10, 2021) Siblings Haley Sayre LaHood Parents Beverly Langdale (Mother), Mike Sayre (Father) Nationality American Job Nurse Practitioner Alumni Lowndes High School, Auburn University, Valdosta State University, Emory University

Spectators of Wednesday night’s Twins vs White Sox game collectively winced when Lucas Giolito’s fastball hit Kyle Farmer’s face. The Minnesota Twins shortstop required immediate oral surgery to fix the injury. While awaiting news on when he’ll be return, fans can rest easy he has the best care in the world. Among them is Kyle Farmer’s wife and experienced nurse, Courtney Farmer. She’s been with him throughout his career and has seen the highs and lows of an MLB player. But she’s very low on social media, making fans curious about her background. We reveal more about this WAG in this Courtney Farmer wiki.

Courtney Farmers’ Family

Courtney Brooke Sayre was born on August 20, 1991, and is a native of Valdosta, Georgia. She has at least one sister, Haley Sayre LaHood.

Their parents, Beverly Langdale and Mike Sayre are separated and have since remarried. Courtney’s mother, Beverly, operates a property management business with her husband. Her father, Mike Sayre, works in the healthcare field.

When Courtney was young, she competed in rodeo. The former cowgirl qualified for the International Finals Youth Rodeo in 2007 as a high school junior.



Courtney Farmer’s Education and Career

The former Courtney Sayre graduated from Lowndes High School in 2009 and initially enrolled in Auburn University. After studying nutrition science there for a year, she attended Valdosta State University. She graduated with a BS in biology and a minor in chemistry in 2013.

That year, Sayre interned at the South Georgia Medical Center. She also had jobs in the retail industry.

Courtney returned to college in 2015, studying at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University. She earned a BS in nursing in 2016. She is also a Primary Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner from Vanderbilt University.

Courtney has been working as a registered nurse ever since. As of 2017, she was working at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Courtney Farmer and Kyle Farmer’s Relationship and Kids

Kyle Farmer grew up in Atlanta and played college baseball at the University of Georgia. After the Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 2013 MLB Draft and an initial career in the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut in July 2017.

That same month, the shortstop proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Courtney Sayre. They married on November 17, 2018, a month before the Dodgers traded Farmer to the Reds.

While Farmer’s baseball career takes him to multiple franchises and away games, the couple maintains a permanent residence in Atlanta, Georgia. Courtney lives there with their son, McCoy James Farmer, who was born on September 10, 2021.