Meet Claire Petratis, MLB Pitcher Jameson Taillon’s Girlfriend

Jameson Taillon’s recent free agency has led MLB fans to not only analyse which team he might sign with soon, but also dig into his personal life. While the pitcher had been battling cancer, he also had a new romantic relationship. Fans have seen Claire Petratis be Taillon’s biggest cheerleader and supporter throughout his career. He has been cancer-free as of 2019 and his relationship with Petratis is still going strong. Yet her background remains elusive to MLB fans. We reveal more about Jameson Taillon’s girlfriend in this Claire Petratis wiki.

Claire Petratis’ Family

Claire Petratis was born on February 9, 1994 and hails from Chicago, Illinois. She is one three daughters born to Cindy and Dave Petratis.

Her father, Dave Petratis, is the CEO, president, and chairman of Allegion since 2013 and is one of the most lauded American businessmen in the country.

Claire’s sister, Terese Petratis Spicer is a marketing manager. Their sister, Natalie Petratis, is married to NFL pro Brooks Reed.



Claire Petratis’ Education and Career

After graduating from Episcopal High School in 2012, Claire Petratis attended Louisiana State University. She received a degree in mass communication and media studies in 2016.

Based in Houston, Texas Petratis was an assistant studio manager for SoulCycle from 2016 to 2019. Since 2021, she’s a licensed realtor with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Claire Petratis and Jameson Taillon’s Relationship

Claire Petratis and Jameson Taillon have been together at least since 2016. They remain mum on details about when and how they met and began dating.

Taillon had made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates that year. The following year, he underwent surgery for testicular cancer.

From their social media, it also appears that Taillon spent 2017 vacationing with Petratis in Jamaica. Taillon also spent a lot of time in Houston with his girlfriend’s family and when he signed with the New York Yankees, Claire was also travelling to New York.