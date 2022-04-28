Meet Claire Cornett, the Girlfriend-Turned-Fiancée of Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder, the outstanding quarterback for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, is being touted as a top prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft. The attention is not only on his skills, but also on his personal life. NFL fans especially want to know if Ridder has a special someone in his life. Claire Cornett is Desmond Ridder’s girlfriend, longtime sweetheart, fiancée, and baby mama. She was with him before he had the attention of NFL scouts and analysts. Before Ridder hits it big and his family is too famous to catch up with, find out about their relationship in this Claire Cornett wiki.

About Claire Cornett Age 22 Years Birth December 15, 1999 Louisville, Kentucky Children Leighton Ridder (Born April 19, 2021) Siblings Lauren Cornett Brown Parents Anita Cornett (Mother), Greg Cornett (Father) Job Sales Executive Alumni University of Cincinnati Works For Max Retail

Claire Cornett’s Family

Claire Cornett was born on December 14, 1999, and is a native of Louisville, Kentucky. Her family is also based there.

Her parents, Anita Cornett and Greg Cornett, are apparently separated and with different partners now.

Advertisement

Claire has a sister, Lauren Cornett Brown, who is based in Missouri with her husband and kids. Lauren and Claire had a joint baby shower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Cornett (@claire.cornett)

Advertisement

Claire Cornett’s Education and Career

Claire Cornett attended the Christian Academy of Louisville from 2013 to 2015, where she was part of the volleyball team. She graduated from Assumption High School in 2017 and went on to pursue pre-law at the University of Cincinnati. She had a legal internship at a Louisville law firm in 2019 and earned her degree in political science in 2020.

Advertisement

While in college, Cornett began working a sales job at Free People, which she continued for about four years. She is currently with Max Retail.

Claire Cornett and Desmond Ridder’s Relationship and Kids

Desmond Ridder is from Louisville where he graduated from St. Xavier High School. He attended the University of Cincinnati, too, where he became the star quarterback of the Bearcats.

Though they attended different schools, these high school sweethearts have been together at least since 2016. Ridder proposed to Cornett in 2018 in the presence of their families, and they have been engaged since.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Mandana Bolourchi, the Girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves Pro, Pat Beverley

In 2020, the couple revealed on social media that they were expecting their first child together. They had a gender reveal in which they revealed they are having a girl. Claire Cornett and Desmond Ridder welcomed their daughter, Leighton Elizabeth Ridder, on April 19, 2021.