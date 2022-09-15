Chris Spears Leaving KCNC: Where Is the CBS4 Denver Meteorologist Going?

Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is stepping back from KCNC and the broadcast field for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022 but his plans were a long time in the making. His followers ask where is he going next and if they will see him on broadcast again. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears again.

Chris Spears Exits CBS4

After receiving his BS in meteorology from Metropolitan State University in Denver in 2005, Chris Spears embarked on his forecasting career. At the same time, he pursued his MS in geosciences and applied meteorology from Mississippi State University in 2013.

Spears joined KCNC in 2014 and has been part of the weather team at CBS 4 Denver since then. Besides serving as the weather producer and reporter, he reports from the Mobile Weather Lab and also coordinates the station’s Weather Watchers and Junior Weather Watchers programs.

While meteorology has been Chris Spears’ first love since he grew up on The Weather Channel, he has pursued other aspirations as well. In addition to teaching kids, he’s been working on his own little store for five years.

Life update – I’m moving on to my next chapter. It is something that has been in the works for about 5 years now. If you find yourself in Olde Town Arvada – stop in and say hello! Who knows, maybe Rosie Belle and Daisy Mae will be there too! pic.twitter.com/5JBLryVp5K — Chris Spears (@ChrisSpearsWx) September 12, 2022

The weatherman established Outside The Box in Olde Town Arvada. The store caters to gift and décor needs for the home and garden.

Spears’ last day on air was reportedly on September 14. He hasn’t revealed any immediate plans to return to TV anytime soon.

He will continue to teach while also running his gift shop. While Denver residents will miss his entertaining forecasts, they are eager to visit his shop.