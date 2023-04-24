Chris Kuball Leaving ABC 6: Where Is the Rochester Chief Meteorologist Going?

Rochester has barely gotten over Laure Lee’s exit from ABC 6 and now another beloved on-air personality is leaving the station. Chris Kuball also announced he is leaving KAAL-TV in a few weeks. The meteorologist is moving on to an opportunity closer to home and family. Since the announcement, ABC 6 viewers want more details. They’ve been wanting to know where he is going next and if he will continue in broadcast. It is far from retirement for the veteran weatherman. Find out what Chris Kuball said about his departure from ABC 6 here.

Chris Kuball to Move Back Home

While attending Iowa State University, Chris Kuball interned at KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa. He earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology in 2007 before embarking on his on-air career.

Kuball moved to Rochester, Minnesota straight out of college and has been on the KAAL-TV weather team since 2007. He started with weekend forecasts, moved to the morning show within a year, and has been the chief meteorologist since 2012.

Rochester’s favorite meteorologist covered the 2010 tornado, the 2013 snow storm, the 2019 blizzard, and the 2021 Derecho and tornado. After 15 years of being on top of the weather coverage here, Kuball is stepping away to move back home.



Chris Kuball experienced Midwest’s severe weather growing up in Chariton, Iowa. He was drawn to weather as a young child who saw his fair share of thunderstorms. The first time he saw a tornado, it had barely missed the stadium where an ISU football game was on.

He’s now heading to those roots which also comes with a less hectic schedule and more time for himself. Kuball and ABC 6 confirmed he is leaving the station at the end of May. His last day on air will be on May 30.

Kuball has accepted a position We Are Iowa Local 5 News WOI-DT in Des Moines. He will be the mid-day and 5 p.m. on-air meteorologist at the ABC affiliate. That means no more early morning alarms for the weatherman and more time with his family.

On social media, Kuball expressed his gratitude to KAAL-TV and the parent company, as well as the people he met through the job. His colleagues also congratulated him on his next venture. Laura Lee, who Kuball gave a farewell to recently, also commended him for his next career move.