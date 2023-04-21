Jonathan Martin Leaving Fox 26 KRIV: Where Is the Houston News Anchor Going?

Jonathan Martin is Houston’s favorite news anchor for a lot more reasons other than his reliable news reporting. He’s a former athlete who fits right in with the city’s fanatic sports community, has a charismatic on-air personality, and the flyest dance moves. That’s why Houston was shocked by the announcement that Jonathan Martin is leaving Fox 26 KRIV. Since his announcement, they want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the Houston area. find out what Jonathan Martin said about leaving Fox 26 here.

Jonathan Martin to Sign Off from Fox 26

Atlanta native, Jonathan Martin has a degree in journalism from Auburn University. His athletic background is why he uses his platform to advocate for fitness and health and is also a popular presence among sports fans.

He interned at Atlanta’s WSB-TV where he started his career in the business as a field producer. The four-time Emmy-nominated journalist has worked in New Orleans, Nashville, and Augusta before coming to Houston, Texas.

Jonathan Martin has been a part of the Fox 26 KRIV team since 2016. From Hurricane Harvey to the president of late President George H.W. Bush, he has been on the scene covering every major event.

Very recently, he had a viral moment when he broke out the celebratory dance moves ahead of the Houston Astros 2023 season opener. More of his older dance videos surfaced and the “Dancing with the Houston Stars” winner’s social media followers loved them.

Now Martin, who anchors the evening newscasts currently, announced he is leaving Fox 26. His last day on air will be next week.

As for what’s next, Martin has hinted at something in the works. But he will reveal details about it on a later date.

H-Town doesn’t have to say goodbye to Jonathan Martin so soon after he signs out of Fox 26 too. He will be hosting events in the area through May and June.

Martin previously partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department to launch SWEAT TX, a fitness program for kids. It’s unclear what will happen to the program either.

There’s still a little longer before Jonathan Martin says farewell to Fox 26. Don’t miss his last newscast and keep an eye on his social media for more updates on his next venture.