In a year since he joined the team, Chris Johnson has become Danville, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. Even Johnson is passionate about giving back to the place where he grew up. But now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for a thing that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson has to say about his departure.

Chris Johnson Exits WDKY-TV

Chris Johnson studied meteorology at Western Kentucky University. He also holds a degree in mass communication from Morehead State University.

His experience as a meteorologist spans the entire Commonwealth. He started working as a meteorologist at WNKY-TV, Bowling Green, KY, in June 2013. After that, he moved to Hazard, Kentucky, in 2015 and joined WYMT.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the weather forecaster became a weekend evening meteorologist at WKYT-TV in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2017. Then in 2019, he moved to a CBS affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky. After two years, he returned to his hometown and joined FOX56 as a chief meteorologist. He helped launch this new station across the area where he grew up.

Furthermore, Johnson has been recognized by the Associated Press as the best weathercaster in both 2017 and 2019.

Now, Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV to put more focus on his family life. He and his wife Sarah have two lovely daughters. And now, he wants to spend more time with them.

His last working day at the station is January 20, 2023. But it is not a final goodbye; Chris will still be a part of the team on a part-time basis. His followers will not see him every night on TV anymore, but he will continue to give weather updates on his social media like normal. In fact, he will be putting emphasis on his work as a digital meteorologist.

Advertisement

Also Read: Tony McEwing Leaving KTTV: Is the “Good Day LA” Anchor Retiring?

Advertisement

And Chris will still be filling in occasionally on air. Meanwhile, meteorologist Justin Esterly will take over the evening spot during the week.