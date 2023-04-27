Meet Commanders DE Chase Young’s Girlfriend, Sophie Piteo

About Sophie Piteo Age 23 Years Birth August 5, 1999 Ohio Siblings Sarah Piteo Parents Jaylene Piteo (Mother), James Piteo (Father) Nationality American Alumni Ohio State University, Cleveland State University - Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

Chase Young’s contract with the Washington Commanders is not the only thing keeping the NFL rumor mill buzzing. Fans also can’t help snooping into his private life. Reportedly, Chase Young’s girlfriend is Sophie Piteo, but they haven’t been seen together as much leading many to speculate a breakup. She nonetheless draws attention among football fans. So read on as we explore more of her background in this Sophie Piteo wiki.

Sophie Piteo’s Family

Sophie Piteo was born on August 5, 1999, to Jaylene and James Piteo, and her family is based in Independence, Ohio. She has a sister, Sarah Piteo, who plays softball at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Their parents are alumni of the University of Akron. Jaylene Piteo works in IT while James Piteo works for a local construction business.

Advertisement

Sophie Piteo’s Education and Career

Sophie Piteo was an athlete at Independence High School and captained some of the school’s teams. She was on the National Honor Society and the student body vice president.

After graduating high school in 2017, she enrolled at Ohio State University. She earned a BS in Psychology in 2020 and worked as a community assistant at the Tailwind Group in Columbus.

Piteo was a registered pharmacy technician by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy. And with that certification, she worked at Giant Eagle, Inc. for almost two years.

However, she is currently on the law track. As of 2022, she is pursuing a Doctor of Law at the Cleveland State University – Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Advertisement

Sophie Piteo and Chase Young’s Relationship

Maryland native Chase Young played college football at Ohio State. Reports claim he’s been dating Sophie Piteo since they were students in college.

Advertisement

The Washington Commanders (then the Redskins) selected the Buckeyes defensive end in the 2020 NFL Draft. But recently, there’s been a lack of sightings of Piteo and Young together.

Piteo is private on social media, and Young has minimal activity. And there are no reports of her attending his games either.

Also Read: Meet St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Ryan Helsley’s Wife, Alex Helsley

Advertisement

As a result, social media users speculate if they have split. And there is no direct confirmation if Sophie Piteo and Chase Young are still together or have broken up.