Meet St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley’s Wife, Alex Helsley

About Alex Helsley Age 27 Years Birth January 10, 1996 Muldrow, Oklahoma Spouse Ryan Helsley (2021-Present) Children Eliana Ray Helsley Siblings Emily Sconyers Butcher Parents Rhonda S Butcher (Mother), Todd Butcher (Father) Nationality American Job Optometrist Alumni Muldrow High School, Northeastern State University

Ryan Helsley, a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, was trending for an entirely different reason on Tuesday after his team lost to the San Francisco Giants. Of course, the fans were disappointed, but they continue to have faith in the pitcher. The one person who has always stood by the player’s side is his wife. Ryan Helsley’s wife, Alex Helsley, supported him in his career right from their college days. They are natives of Oklahoma and have come a long way in their relationship. The couple’s followers are curious to know more about their romantic life. Therefore, we reveal all in this Alex Helsley wiki.

Alex Helsley’s Family

Alex Helsley was born on January 10, 1996, to Rhonda S. Butcher and Todd Butcher in Muldrow, Oklahoma.

She was raised alongside her sister Emily Sconyers Butcher, an artist who also painted a picture of Ryan on Alex’s jacket. Alex’s late grandfather was a well-known figure in the community and owned a barber shop in Muldrow, Oklahoma.

Alex Helsley’s Education and Career

Alex Helsley (nee Butcher) went to Muldrow High School until 2014. After that, she attended Northeastern State University (NSU) and graduated in 2018.

Following that, Ryan Helsley’s wife became a doctor of optometry in 2022 from NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry. Optometrists are the professionals who provide primary care for the eyes. When Alex received her doctorate, she and Ryan were expecting their first baby, and the WAG was heavily pregnant in her graduation pictures.

Dr. Alex joined Followell Optometry in Van Buren, Arkansas, in October 2022. An expert in vision therapy, sports vision, and cosmetic optometry works part-time at their office. She is also associated with Regional Eyecare Associates in St. Louis, MO.

Alex Helsley and Ryan Helsley’s Relationship and Kids

Alex and Ryan both attended NSU, met at the university, and started dating. The WAG made their relationship public in June 2015 when the Cardinals selected Ryan in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB draft. Alex made the thirteen-hour trip to see his first pitch a fortnight later.

Alex remembers December 1, 2018, as the most memorable night of her life because that was the night the pitcher proposed to her at Silver Dollar City. The lighting really set the mood and made the experience one to remember.

They married on July 13, 2021, at Oklahoma’s most stunning venue, Packard Point Ranch. The couple welcomed their first daughter Eliana Ray Helsley on August 19, 2022. The name Eliana means “My God has answered” in Hebrew, and the couple thinks he really has.