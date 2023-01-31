Meet Former Basketball Player Chandler Parsons’ Wife, Haylee Parsons

About Haylee Parsons Age 30 Years Birth November 16, 1992 Ventura County, California Spouse Chandler Parsons (2022-Present) Children Rocket Rose Parsons (Oct 30, 2021) Siblings Hannah, Blayke Parents Danielle Ganakes Harrison (Mother), George Harrison (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns Treat Yourself Studios Alumni University of Hawaii at Manoa

Chandler Parsons is a former basketball player who played for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Atlanta Hawks between 2011 to 2020. However, his athletic career was cut short due to an accident leading to his early retirement. The former NBA star is now married and recently had a daughter. Now fans are curious to know more about Chandler Parsons’ wife, Haylee Parsons. So, we delve deep into her background in this Haylee Parsons wiki.

Haylee Parsons’ Family

Haylee Parsons was born on November 16, 1992, to Danielle Ganakes Harrison and George Harrison in Ventura County, California. She was raised alongside her twin sister, Hannah, and older brother, Blayke.

In 2020, Devin Booker, a basketball player for the Phoenix Suns, was rumored to be dating Hannah. However, she blocked the NBA pro on social media after he allegedly went on a road trip with Kendall Jenner.

Haylee Parsons’ Education and Career

Haylee Parsons graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and is now an entrepreneur. She and her twin sister are the founders of an eyelash label called Treat Yourself Studios.

In 2014, the twins opened their first beauty salon in Los Angeles and made their debut in the lash business. They are licensed technicians and estheticians and started the company so that ladies who want longer, fuller lashes may find simple, effective methods to attain that look.

The Lash Treat, the company’s first product, has become a hit with consumers. The likes of Snoh Aalegra and Anastasia Karanikolaou are among their famous clients.

Haylee Parsons is also a social media influencer with 12.9K followers.

Haylee Parsons and Chandler Parsons’ Relationship and Kids

Looking at their social media, Haylee and Chandler Parsons have been together since at least the fall of 2019, when she posted a pic of them for the first time engaging in some PDA. Meanwhile, the former basketballer wrote a birthday message for her in 2020 and made their relationship Instagram-official.

In November 2020, the couple announced their engagement, and the former NBA pro posted, “Now til forever, @hayleexharrison you came into my life and changed it forever. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Chandler Parsons’ wife, Haylee Parsons, announced her pregnancy in May 2021, when she was 18 weeks pregnant. The pair welcomed their daughter Rocket Rose Parsons on October 30, 2021. The proud dad has also inked his daughter’s name on his hand.

The couple married before their daughter’s first birthday on October 15, 2022.