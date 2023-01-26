Meet Ole Miss Rebels Jacob Gonzalez’s Girlfriend, Taylor Stavnes

About Taylor Stavnes Siblings Cade, Ryann Parents Paul Stavnes (Father), Amy Stavnes (Mother) Nationality American Job Student Alumni Providence Christian Academy

Jacob Gonzalez is a college baseball shortstop for the Ole Miss Rebels. The start of baseball season is quickly approaching, and Gonzalez has been named preseason All-American by Perfect Game. He was recently considered a top-five pick for next year’s MLB Draft. Not only does the young baseballer have a bright future in the Major League, but he also appears to be winning on the personal front. Jacob Gonzalez’s girlfriend, Taylor Stavnes, is his college sweetheart and is currently enrolled at the University of Mississippi. Get to know more about her in this Taylor Stavnes wiki.

Taylor Stavnes’ Family

Taylor Stavnes was born to Paul and Amy Stavnes in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She is between 20 and 21 years old and now resides in Oxford, Mississippi.

Stavnes has at least three younger siblings: Cade, Ryann, and Elijah. Her brother, Cade Stavnes, is a student at Providence Christian Academy and plays baseball and basketball. He is expected to graduate in 2023.

Taylor Stavnes’ Education and Career

Taylor Stavnes graduated from Providence Christian Academy in 2020. A basketball player, Stavnes was also inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) in 2017. The NHS is the country’s leading organization created to honor exceptional high school students.

Stavnes excelled in sports from an early age. When she was 14 years old, the athlete participated in the BoroDash, a four-mile charity run—completing it with a time of 19:51.

In 2021, Stavnes also participated in the student-led Miracle Network Dance Marathon to support the local neighborhood Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Through this event, Stavnes raised $425.00.

Jacob Gonzalez’s girlfriend, Taylor Stavnes, is currently a student at the University of Mississippi.

Taylor Stavnes and Jacob Gonzalez’ Relationship

Taylor Stavnes and Jacob Gonzalez went to different high schools before attending the University of Mississippi. The couple met at the university and fell in love.

Stavnes’ Instagram account is set to private, while Gonzalez is also fairly lowkey about his relationship. However, the shortstop shared their first picture together in August 2022.

In December 2022, Gonzalez wrote in a post, “Get you someone that can do both,” with the couple expressing their feelings for one another by writing “I love you” in the post’s comments section.