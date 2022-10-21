Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where Is the Tampa Bay Reporter Going?

Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. Now she is stepping back from broadcast. Catherine Hawley announced she is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in broadcast. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.

Catherine Hawley Signs Out from Fox 13

Catherine Hawley grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated summa cum laude from Temple University with a BA in broadcast journalism and business in 2008. Her earliest job after college was at WTVH in New York.

After less than a year, she came to Virginia where she was a fill-in anchor on Richmond’s WRIC for almost three years. She returned to Pennsylvania in 2012, working as a reporter at WFMZ till 2014. Later she was part of the team at WMAR in Baltimore.

Hawley moved to Florida in 2017 and has been part of the WTVT team since then. She was a reporter on Fox 13 News – Tampa Bay, staying on top of some of the biggest stories of the area.



In a span of five years, Hawley has come to call Tampa home and the local community has accepted her too. Which is why Fox 13 viewers were dejected when she announced she would do her final report in October 2022.

Catherine Hawley’s last day on air was on October 21 when she did the 11 pm newscast. She thanked her colleagues and the people she’s met on the job and also responded to the comments on social media with gratitude.

Hawley has not exactly revealed what’s next. She responded in comments that she is leaving WTVT and broadcast.

She assured some of her followers that she will be staying in Tampa Bay. She hopes to use her storytelling skills to help the community in other ways. Those who have followed her career on Fox 13 can only stay connected with her through social media and wait to find out what’s next in her career.