Casey Lehecka Leaving WAVY TV 10: Why Is The Meteorologist Leaving the Station?

Portsmouth residents have to bid farewell to one of their favorite meteorologist. Casey Lehecka, the host of What the Lehecka and WAVY TV 10 meteorologist, announced she is leaving the station in November 2021. The announcement comes as a surprise to viewers who have a lot of questions. They mostly ask why is Casey Lehecka and where is she going next. She answered most queries and sadly it’s unclear if the weatherwoman will be back on broadcast anytime soon.

Casey Lehecka Leaves WAVY TV 10

Former gymnastics instructor, Casey Lehecka graduated from Penn State University with a degree in meteorology in 2017. After starting her broadcast career in Pennsylvania, she came to Portsmouth, Virginia in 2018.

Casey Lehecka has been part of the weather team at WAVY TV 10 since November 2018. She anchored the weekend morning weather, weekday forecasts at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and hosted the segment, What the Lehecka.

Advertisement

Lehecka and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their daughter Emma in November 2020. Viewers had been ecstatic for her, especially when she treated her social media followers to glimpses of how Emma is growing.

Understandably, Lehecka wants to spend as much time with her daughter and family. That’s why she announced she is leaving WAVY TV 10.

Lehecka’s last day on air is November 4. The bittersweet decision came after Lehecka and the station couldn’t come to an agreement about her schedules that would allow her to spend more time with her family.

If you missed it, today is a bittersweet day! After 3 years of being at @WAVY_News, my last day will be November 4th. My life has changed a LOT since then and we weren’t able to come to an agreement on a schedule that would work for this season. There’s more on my Facebook page❤️ pic.twitter.com/cj25V1gHF6 — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) October 31, 2021 Advertisement

Advertisement

Casey Lehecka hasn’t revealed any other future plans other than sleeping in and enjoying more normal waking hours with her family. She has not mentioned if she has another job lined up or if she will be returning to broadcast anytime soon.

To be clear, the meteorologist isn’t retiring. The Pennsylvania native is also staying in Portsmouth with no intention to leave in the near future.

Also Read: Lincoln Graves Leaving KATU: Where Is The Portland Anchor Going Next?

Advertisement

WAVY 10 viewers are sad to see Casey Lehecka go. But they are happy she is prioritising her daughter and hope to see her back on broadcast soon.