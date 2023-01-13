Meet Carly Printy, the Girlfriend of Sacramento Kings Pro Keegan Murray

About Carly Printy Age 21 Years Birth October 6, 2001 Iowa Siblings Jared Printy Parents Kathy Printy (Mother), Boyd Printy (Father) Nationality American Alumni Truman State University

While Keegan Murray’s rookie career is looking promising but his love life is also in the spotlight. Murray has been in a relationship since he was a student-athlete and revealed his longtime sweetheart when the Sacramento Kings selected him in the 2022 NBA draft. Carly Printy is a basketball athlete herself. SportsCenter, Barstool Sports, and some NBA icons had noticed Carly before Keegan thanks to a hilarious TikTok incident. And she loved giving people a laugh. We reveal the viral moment and more about the background of Keegan Murray’s girlfriend in this Carly Printy wiki.

Carly Printy’s Family

Carly Printy was born on October 6, 2001 and hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is the daughter of Boyd and Kathy Printy.

Her parents were athletes themselves and Carly’s coaches. Her mother, Kathy, was part of the swim team at Truman State University.

Advertisement

Her father, Boyd, was a basketball player and a record-setter at Truman. Carly credits him for making her an outstanding basketball player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Printy (@cjprinty24)

Advertisement

Carly’s brother, Jared Printy played basketball at Western Michigan University. Jared’s and Carly’s cousins are basketball coaches at the same high school they attended.

Advertisement

Carly Printy’s Education and Career

Carly Printy played basketball at Linn Marr High School and later followed her parents footsteps to Truman State University. She is part of the Bulldogs basketball team but hasn’t played a season yet.

But social media took notice of her skills in a funny way. In 2020, before she’d officially become a Truman State athlete, she was filming herself doing trickshots in her family home’s driveway. One no-look over-the-head shot went hilariously awry and bonked her head.

Printy saw the humor in it and posted it on TikTok. It went viral, earned almost 3 million views and shares, and even made it on SportsCenter. Not how Carly hoped to be on the show as an athlete but she enjoyed her viral fame nonetheless. Former NBA pro, Rex Chapman also shared the video.

Advertisement

“I think it can give people a good laugh, especially with all of this, when there’s not a lot of good news or good content on social media,” Printy said about her viral fame. “So I’m glad I was able to put some smiles on people’s faces.”

Injuries hampered Printy’s collegiate career. In 2022, Carly Printy made an emotional Instagram post announcing she is putting basketball behind her. She thanked her father for teaching her the sports and expressed how much she loved her time as a student-athlete.

Carly Printy and Keegan Murray’s Relationship

Keegan Murray grew up in Cedar Rapids and played basketball at Prairie High School. He went on to play for the University of Iowa.

Advertisement

They haven’t revealed details about their relationship and how long they’ve together. It’s rumored that they’ve been together since they were basketball players in high school.

Also Read: Meet Jade Jones, the Girlfriend of Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton

Carly Printy has been officially known as Keegan Murray’s girlfriend since she was with him at the 2022 NBA draft. She was among his loved ones celebrating the Sacramento Kings selecting the former Iowa Hawkeyes forward. According to her Instagram bio, Printy is based in California with him.