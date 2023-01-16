Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison

About Caitlin Hutchison Age 25 Years Birth September 17, 1997 Siblings Ryan Hutchison Parents Amanda Hutchison (Mother), Ryan Hutchison (Father) Nationality American Job Executive Assistant Alumni University of Alabama, LSU Shreveport Works For Intelerad Medical Systems

Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.

Caitlin Hutchison’s Family

Caitlin Hutchison was born on September 17, 1997, and hails from Alabama. She is the daughter of Kevin and Amanda Hutchison.

Kevin Hutchison is a military veteran and sports coach. Meanwhile, her brother, Ryan Hutchison, is a University of North Alabama alumnus and is currently studying sports management at Florida State University.

Caitlin Hutchison’s Education and Career

Caitlin Hutchison attended the University of Alabama from 2015 to 2018. She received a BS in Education, Kinesiology, Exercise Science, and Health Promotion.

During that time, she was handling sales at Northridge Fitness in Northport, Alabama. After graduating, Hutchison was a patient care coordinator at Alabama Hearing Associates for less than a year. She was also an office manager at Black Diamond Networks in Phoenix, Arizona, before returning to Alabama Hearing Associates as a lead patient care coordinator, among other responsibilities.

In 2021, Hutchison returned to school for further studies. She received her MBA from Louisiana State University Shreveport in 2022. Since then, she’s been based in Durham, North Carolina, and working as an executive assistant at Intelerad Medical Systems.

Caitlin Hutchison and Kyle Filipowski’s Relationship

Kyle Filipowski went to school in New York and Massachusetts before committing to play basketball at Duke University in Durham. Before graduating high school, he went to prom with Caitlin Hutchison and shared pictures from the event on their respective Instagram accounts.

The young couple has limited activity on social media, and the last post of them together was in November 2022. Nonetheless, they have interactions in the comments section and are still going strong.