Meet Los Angeles Lakers Kendrick Nunn’s Girlfriend, Blen Kiya

Kendrick Nunn, a basketball player, recently gave his season-high performance against the Atlanta Hawks. Nunn signed a two-year contract with Los Angeles in the offseason of 2021; however, he missed the whole 2021–2022 season with a bone bruise in his knee. On a personal front, the NBA player has recently become a father recently and is very content in his relationship with his partner. Nunn, whose previous relationship ended badly, appears to have found happiness with his current partner. Get to know Kendrick Nunn’s girlfriend, Blen Kiya, in this wiki.

Blen Kiya’s Family

Blen Kiya is a 90s kid, and she celebrates her birthday on March 22 every year. She is of Ethiopian descent; she once mentioned in a tweet that her mom is partly Eritrean. Blen frequently mentions her mother and father on Instagram, although it is unknown what their names are.

Kendrick Nunn’s girlfriend has also said in one of her tweets that her mom is a blood relative to late Nipsey Hussle’s dad Dawit. Nipsey, or Nip, was an American rapper, entrepreneur, and activist, who was killed in 2019. Blen at least has one sister. Currently, Blen lives in Miami, Florida.

Blen also has another Instagram account where she goes by the name Bonita Blen. Here she has shared chiefly pictures from her trip to Dubai.

Blen Kiya and Kendrick Nunn’s Relationship and Kids

At the earliest, Blen and Kendrick’s relationship dates back to the year 2020. Nunn shared the pictures with his girlfriend for the first time when they vacationed in the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2020. Blen, too, made their relationship Instagram-official at the same time.

The following year, she posted a Valentine’s Day message for the star player and said, “Nunn quite like you. Happy Valentine’s Day my love.” She has been spotted attending his matches many times. The couple has not yet announced their engagement or marriage.

In July 2022, Blen announced the news of her pregnancy on social media. Kendrick already has a son from his previous relationship named Kyren. However, he has not revealed the name of his child’s mother. He has raised his son by himself. And now, he has again become a father. The basketball player’s daughter with Kiya, named Nori Mia Nunn, was born in 2022.

Before becoming a star NBA player, Nunn got embroiled in misconduct charges as a young college student. His relationship with Kayla Williams ended on a sour note in 2016.