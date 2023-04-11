Memphis Meteorologist Brittney Bryant Leaving WMC-TV Action News 5

Over the years, Brittney Bryant has covered the day-to-day atmospheric conditions for Memphis residents through snowy, stormy, and even sunny days. And during extreme conditions, Action News 5 viewers have relied on her for accurate weather reports. But now, Brittney Bryant is leaving WMC-TV for the next chapter in her life. And since the announcement, many have been wanting to know where Brittney Bryant is going next. So read on for the details on the meteorologist’s departure from Action News 5.

Brittney Bryant to Exit WMC-TV

Brittney Bryant is a native of Memphis and has always envisioned herself as a meteorologist in the city where she grew up. Her stepfather Brian Teigland, also a meteorologist, had inspired her to pursue a career in the field.

In 2011, Bryant graduated from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communication and information with a focus on broadcast news. After honing her skills in reporting and writing, she attended Mississippi State University and earned a master’s in meteorology in 2014.

Advertisement

That same year, Bryant started her professional career with WMBF News in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and stayed there for a year. She gained valuable experience there and reported on Tropical Storms Arthur and Ana.

In 2015, Brittney Bryant moved to Memphis as a meteorologist at WMC-TV. Over the years, the team at Action News 5 and her loyal fans became her family. And First Alert Weather viewers start their day with her early morning weather updates.

But after eight years, the meteorologist announced her departure. Sadly, Brittney Bryant is leaving WMC-TV, and her last day on the air is April 14, 2023.

Furthermore, Bryant is leaving the broadcasting industry for a position outside of meteorology that will allow her to spend more time with her children.

Advertisement

She has two sons, Camden and Austin. But the working hours in the news business do not allow her to spend time with her young boys.

Advertisement

Also Read: Central Illinois Sportscaster Sara Palczewski Leaves WEEK 25 News Now

However, Brittney Bryant will always be a meteorologist at heart and will post weather updates on her social media. Moreover, she will remain in Memphis, so residents may bump into her around the city.