Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for her followers to watch the nightly news from her over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from channel 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, her followers have had many questions; they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE.

Brittany Bade to Exit KRQE

A native of Phoenix, Brittany Bade earned her BA in mass communication from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2015. Before that, she interned with FOX 5 in San Diego, Know99 Television, NBC4, Los Angeles, and The Arizona Republic, a leading newspaper.

Brittany has also anchored the award-winning student production, Cronkite NewsWatch on Cronkite News. Moreover, she has worked for their Washington D.C. bureau for a year.

She got her first job at WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2015. In her two years there, she reported on a mass shooting that killed five military soldiers, a hazardous train derailment that forced the evacuation of 5,000 people, and terrible wildfires in Gatlinburg.

In 2017, Bade moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and joined KRQE News as a news anchor and reporter. She is the evening anchor on KRQE’s sister station, FOX New Mexico. Now, after six years, the anchor has announced the bittersweet news of her departure.

Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE to spend more time with her family, especially her son, who was born in April 2022. Her last day at the station will be February 2, 2023. The anchor has yet to reveal her next stop or whether or not she plans to continue working in the media. However, she has hinted that she will provide more information in the coming days.