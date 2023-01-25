Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the Fox 12 News Reporter Retiring?

The people of Portland have enjoyed the news reporting of Marilyn Deutsch for three decades. Whether it is raining or snowing, she is always the first one on the job. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from the station. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. Her fans, who have become attached to her over the years, naturally have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.

Marilyn Deutsch to Leave KPTV

Marilyn Deutsch started her journalism career with Oregon Public Broadcasting in 1985. She was responsible for writing, reporting, and producing long-form and investigative TV news stories for OPB Channel 10.

She also reported on multiple stories for OPB’s award-winning news magazine Front Street Weekly. In 1993, she moved to KPTV Channel 12, and since then, there has been no looking back. She is often seen on FOX 12’s Emmy award-winning morning show, Good Day Oregon.

Advertisement

It has been a fantastic ride for the veteran reporter. In her long career, she has got the chance to meet a wide range of people, from the well-known to the totally unknown.

Among the many notable people she has met over the years is Dr. Albert Starr, the Portland co-inventor of a heart valve who is credited with saving the lives of approximately 1 million people worldwide. Also, the 14th Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of 400,000 Tibetan Buddhists whom she met at a concourse at PDX. Or Buzz Aldrin, the second human to set foot on the Moon on July 21, 1969.

However, the time has come for the reporter to enjoy the next phase of her life. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV, and her last day on the broadcast will be January 26, 2023. She has been setting her alarm clock to 2.30 a.m. for many years. And now, the time has come to relax and spend time with family.

Also Read: Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?

Advertisement

Marilyn Deutsch has not revealed what she will do next. However, she has promised to announce her next step as soon as she decides.