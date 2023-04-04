News Reporter Briana Smith Leaving KDKA-TV CBS Pittsburgh

Briana Smith has been reporting the news in Pittsburgh for two years, and residents have become quite attached to her in such a short time. But now Steel City has to bid farewell to another news anchor it loves. Briana Smith is leaving KDKA-TV for a new opportunity. CBS Pittsburgh viewers want to know where Briana Smith is going and if she will remain in Pennsylvania. Find out what Briana Smith said about her departure from KDKA here.

Briana Smith to Exit KDKA CBS Pittsburgh

New Jersey native Briana Smith earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University. While working at the campus media outlet, she also interned at several stations, including NBC’s TODAY morning show and MSNBC News.

Smith began her journalistic broadcasting career in 2017 at News21 in Phoenix, Arizona. She later moved to New York City and joined Spectrum News NY1, where she was a reporter, multimedia journalist, and fill-in anchor for over three years.

In March 2021, Briana Smith arrived in Pittsburgh and joined KDKA-TV. She has been reporting on the morning newscasts and anchoring weekend mornings on CBS Pittsburgh since.

In over two years, Steel City has fallen in love with the news anchor. So, it’s no surprise that she has earned a better opportunity to further her career.

It was announced on social media that Briana Smith is leaving KDKA-TV. Her last day on the air on CBS Pittsburgh will be May 24.

As for what’s next, Smith will join the team at WPVI-TV’s 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia after leaving Pittsburgh.

However, Smith hasn’t revealed details about her new job yet, including when she will start and her new timeslot. So keep checking her social media for further updates. And in the meantime, make the most of Briana Smith’s time on KDKA until she signs off for the final time.