Over the course of her 13-year tenure, Brenda Medina has covered all the major stories in South Texas. It’s been almost two years since she started working at KTSM 9News, but she’s already established herself as the station’s go-to news source. However, the morning anchor has decided to leave the station to embark on her next journey. Since it was announced that Brenda Medina is leaving KTSM 9 News, some viewers have questions. They want to know where she will be stopping next and whether she will be moving to another position in the station. Find out what Brenda has to say about her exit from KTSM.

Brenda Medina Leaves KTSM 9 News

Brenda Medina is a Panamanian and Mexican who graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso in 2007. After finishing college, she went to work for KFOX-TV as a reporter and traffic anchor. Before that, she honed her skills as an intern with WFLA in Florida.

Following that, she worked with KGNS-TV prior to taking a break from her broadcasting career. During this time, she served as the project coordinator for Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau and Public Information Officer for Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

In July of 2017, Brenda returned to the broadcast industry by joining the KVEO-TV Local 23 News. And after four years, she switched to KTSM and quickly became the station’s most-watched newsreader in El Paso.

She has not revealed much in her social media statement. Therefore, fans were surprised when she announced her departure from the station. The anchor said, “Buenos dias!!! Join me as I bid farewell to the morning show” before her last broadcast.

However, it is confirmed that Brenda is departing KTSM. While talking about her departure, her co-anchor Trevor Thompson said, “It’s a sad day here at KTSM because Brenda Medina TV is leaving us. But she will forever be part of the KTSM family, and we’ll always remember the great things she taught us!”

KTSM news reporter Jasmine Perry also bid farewell to her mentor and said, “It is sad to say today was Brenda Medina TV last day but in honor of my tv anchor aka my first mentor in the news industry who loves covering on border stories, I aired a story on Border Patrol AST’s. You taught me what hard news is really like & always believed in me after hard criticism and for that I thank you! You will forever be missed it’s not a goodbye; it’s see you later!”