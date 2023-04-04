The residents of Gainesville, Florida, have watched Jordyn Markhoff blossom into a successful journalist. She is a reporter who keeps everyone ultra-updated on the latest happenings. As a result, her followers were saddened when they learned about her departure from the station. Jordyn Markhoff is leaving WCJB-TV for a new adventure, but fans will miss her wonderful smile and genuine enthusiasm for every report. Hence, they are filled with questions and want to know if she will be leaving Gainesville too. Find out what Jordyn has to say about her departure from the station.

Jordyn Markhoff Exits WCJB-TV

Jordyn Markhoff earned a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Central Florida in 2020. Before that, she interned with 90.7 WMFE in Orlando and also served as a news reporter for Cox Media Group and NSM Today of the University of Central Florida.

Markhoff started her professional career when she landed a job at WKMG News 6 in Orlando; she worked as a news producer for a year. And then, in June 2021, she got the opportunity to work as a multimedia journalist at WCJB-TV.

The reporter grabbed the fantastic opportunity and pursued her dream of becoming a reporter as well as the weekend anchor. She got the chance to cover the stories that hugely impact the communities across North Central Florida. Jordyn also quickly connected with the locals creating a solid bond.

However, the young reporter has some bittersweet news to share. Jordyn Markhoff is leaving WCJB-TV for a new opportunity. She has accepted a breaking news anchor position on the morning team at WIS-TV. So, she will be moving to Columbia, South Carolina, this Friday to start a new chapter of her life.

Furthermore, Jordyn wrapped up her last day on WCJB-TV on April 3, 2023. Her colleagues, including Paige Beck and Amber Jackson, gave her a lovely farewell party.