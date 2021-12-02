Brandon Prelogar Wiki: Facts about Elizabeth Prelogar’s Husband

About Brandon B. Prelogar Age 48 Years Birth October 6, 1973 Gender Male Spouse Elizabeth Prelogar (May 31, 2008 - Now) Children Blaise Prelogar, Beckett Prelogar Parents Bill Prelogar Jr. (Father), Mary Clark Prelogar (Mother) Nationality American Job Director for Human Rights at the NSS Alumni Dartmouth College Served As Special Advisor for Refugee and Asylum Affairs

As the US Supreme Court hears arguments in major abortion case challenging Roe vs. Wade, the team of lawyers fighting for abortion rights is in the spotlight. Elizabeth Prelogar, the Solicitor General of the United States, is the Biden administration appointee who will argue for the federal government. The case has also got the Internet curious about Elizabeth Prelogar’s husband. Brandon Prelogar has had his own career within the government machinery. Described as a career diplomat, he has seen the refugee crisis firsthand and spent his career handling Homeland Security’s refugee and asylum affairs. His background is worth looking into this Brandon Prelogar wiki.

Brandon Prelogar’s Family

Brandon B. Prelogar was born on October 6, 1973 and hails from Missouri. His parents, Bill Prelogar Jr. and Mary Clark “Mick” Prelogar are locally well-known in their hometown.

His father, Bill Prelogar Jr., is an architect and principal at a firm in Prairie Village. His mother, Mick, also lent a hand in his work as an interior decorator.

Brandon Prelogar’s Career

Brandon Prelogar spent two years with the Peace Corps volunteering in Bulgaria. He attended Dartmouth where he received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He attended the Yale Center for International and Area Studies and received his master’s in international relations.

Prelogar’s career in the state department began as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Refugee Officer in the Refugee Affairs Division’s headquarters office. He joined the Department of Homeland Security policy office in 2007.

He served as the Special Advisor for Refugee and Asylum Affairs from 2007 to 2011. He was often cited in the media as a spokesperson on refugee situations under the DHS.

As of 2013, Brandon Prelogar serves as the Director for Human Rights at the NSS. His career at USCIS is what also got him mentioned in the 2019 book, Border Wars: Inside Trump’s Assault on Immigration, by Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Michael D. Shear.

Brandon Prelogar and Elizabeth Prelogar’s Relationship and Kids

Elizabeth Barchas and Brandon Prelogar married on May 31, 2008 at Santiago de Atlitan in Guatemala. They followed it with receptions in Boise and Kansas City.

They are parents to two children – Blaise Prelogar and Beckett Prelogar. The family is based in Washington DC.