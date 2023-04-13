Bob Halloran spent two decades of a 38-year career covering sports and general news in Boston. Needless to say, NewsCenter 5 viewers became deeply saddened when it was announced that Bob Halloran is retiring from WCVB. Sports fans who have been following him (not the late CBS sportscaster with the same name) want to know what’s next for the sports reporter/news anchor. Read on for all the latest details about Bob Halloran’s upcoming retirement.

Bob Halloran Ready to Step into Retirement

After graduating from Washington Lee University in 1985, Bob Halloran began a career in sports media. And since 1990, he has covered sports in Hyannis, Providence, Dedham, and Bristol.

After working at ESPN for three years, Halloran moved on to Needham, Massachusetts, in 2003. And he’s been part of the WCVB NewsCenter 5 Boston team since then.

Advertisement

While covering events, sports, and news on the air, Halloran also authored multiple acclaimed books on historical sports events, including the biography of boxer Micky Ward. The book inspired the Christian Bale-Mark Wahlberg film, The Fighter.

In July 2016, he survived a brain aneurysm just before his 53rd birthday. He was back in the studio in November.

But now, Bob Halloran is retiring from WCVB after 20 years and a collective 38 years in the media industry. The ABC affiliate broke the news in March, and his last day on the air at NewsChannel 5 will be May 31.

Halloran told media outlets that he plans to spend the better part of his day playing golf once he retires. He is an avid golfer and will spend more time promoting the sport to a younger crowd. Also, he plans to write more and perhaps showcase some of his musical talents.

Advertisement

Eileen Curran, a former journalist and current PR professional married to Halloran, had some sweet words upon her husband’s retirement. While everyone knows Halloran as an amazing journalist and writer, Curran also commended him for mentoring aspirers in the field when they interned at WCVB.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened to WJZ-TV Weather Anchor Meg McNamara?

There’s more than a month before Halloran swaps the mic for the golf clubs for good. So don’t miss a single moment of his time at WCVB before his farewell at the end of May.