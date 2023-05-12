About Kiara Cabral Age 27 Years Birth June 25, 1995 Naples, Florida Siblings Jacqueline Cabral Parents Ulle Cabral, Kevin Cabral Nationality American

Ben Robinson has appeared on several seasons of Bravo’s hit series, Below Deck. The professionally-successful chef has advanced to the next level in his personal life. After four blissful years together, he finally decided to pop the question to his long-time girlfriend. Kiara Cabral, Ben Robinson’s fiancée, said “I do” to the chef in the historic city of Rome. Fans are curious to know more about her; therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Kiara Cabral wiki.

Kiara Cabral’s Family

Kiara Cabral was born on June 25, 1995, to Ulle Cabral and Kevin Cabral in Naples, Florida. Her dad owns Artisan Enterprises Inc, a home planning and designing firm.

While her mom works at U.S. Antique Shows, a producer of the most prestigious antique events. She was raised alongside her sister, Jacqueline Cabral, a real estate agent and realtor.

Kiara Cabral and Ben Robinson’s Relationship

While talking to US Weekly, Ben revealed that he and Kiara met through mutual friends seven years ago and started dating before the pandemic.

The timeline of the couple’s Instagram posts clearly shows that the couple has been dating since the year 2020.

Kiara moved in with the master chef, and the couple started living and working together. They are so much in love that in the last four years, they have been just 20 days apart from each other.

Ben Robinson’s girlfriend, Kiara, also works with him and assists him in his events.

The lovebirds took their relationship to another level on their trip to Rome. Ben popped the question to Kiara at Vatican Square. He bought the ring from his cousin, who is the owner of Robinson’s Jewelers on Las Olas. Kiara’s mother, also in the same business, helped Ben get the ring.

The couple revealed their engagement and shared the pictures on social media on May 11, 2023.

Ben said, “After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose… I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously, thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you.”

The newly-engaged couple plans to marry on Cape Cod next summer at Below Deck star’s parents’ home at the Cotuit shoreline.