Meet Former “Bar Rescue” Star, Lisamarie Joyce’s Husband, Daniel Joyce

A lot has happened in Lisamarie Joyce’s life and career since her abrupt exit from Bar Rescue. While fans are still figuring out the reason she left the show, Joyce has been developing cocktail menus, traveling, grieving the loss of a loved one, and celebrating milestones in her marriage. Throughout it all, Lisamarie Joyce’s husband, Daniel Joyce has been by her side. It takes only a glance at their social media pages to know they’re one sweet and adventurous couple. We reveal more about her partner’s background in this Daniel Joyce wiki.

Daniel Joyce’s Family

Daniel Joyce was born on September 18, 1983, and is a native of Missouri. Daniel grew up alongside his siblings, Shannon Owens, Patrick Joyce, Marissa Joyce, and Jacque Joyce.

Their parents, Patricia Joyce and Dana Joyce are prominent personalities of the local community in Jefferson City. St Louis University law school alum, Patricia Joyce is one of the first female attorneys in the area. She served as an assistant prosecutor, eight years as an associate circuit judge and is the first female Cole County Presiding Circuit Judge.

She met her husband, Dana Joyce, in law school. Dana is a deacon and works in the local school administration.

Daniel Joyce’s Education and Career

After graduating from Helias High School, Daniel Joyce attended the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He works as a registered nurse.

In 2017, he was an ICU nurse at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center. Currently, he works in Palomar Medical Center.

Amid his busy ER schedules, Joyce has also pursued his adventurous spirit. He’s an avid traveller who has explored Australia, Stockholm, Denver, and more destinations with Lisamarie. He also enjoys hiking, surfing and skydiving.

Daniel Joyce and Lisamarie Joyce’s Relationship

Daniel Joyce married Lisamarie Pecaut on May 10, 2014. They’re based in California with their furbabies, Tina and Stella.

They celebrated their anniversary this month. Lisamarie, who is grieving the recent loss of her mother, expressed how grateful she is for her husband during this time. She also revealed on social media that her husband and mom had a sweet relationship.