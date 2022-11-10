Avery Powell Leaving WFMY: Where Is the North Carolina News Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, the news anchor is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced he is leaving WFMY in November 2022. WFMY viewers of course want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY here.

Avery Powell Bids Farewell to WFMY

Avery Powell hails from Virginia and got his start in his home state. He graduated from George Mason University with a bachelors degree in global affairs in 2015. Before that, he had experience on an online publication.

He was working at the Harrisburg station, WHSV from 2015 to 2018 in multiple roles. From there, he went to Vermont’s WCAX.

Three years later, Powell came to North Carolina. He has been part of the team at WFMY since August 2021.



Greensboro has become accustomed to getting their news updates from Powell in a year. Now he is leaving the station and the field behind.

Avery Powell announced on his official social media pages that he is stepping back from WFMY and broadcast news altogether. His last day on air is on November 11.

Powell had been drawn to writing as a student and hence became a journalist. But he’s now ready to seek a career outside TV.

He hasn’t stated whether he has a new job lined up nor has he revealed if he is staying in Greensboro yet. He said that he will take some time off to recharge before considering his future career plans. We’ll just have to keep an eye out on his social media to find out what they are.