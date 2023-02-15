The people of Dayton, Ohio, welcomed meteorologist Austin Chaney with open arms when he moved here. He became their favorite meteorologist in a very short period. But now Austin Chaney is leaving WHIO-TV for an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. Since the announcement, his followers have been curious to know if Austin is leaving Dayton too. Find out what Austin Chaney said about his departure from WHIO-TV.

Austin Chaney to Leave WHIO-TV

Growing up in the northeast of Atlanta sparked Austin Chaney’s interest in the weather. He experienced everything from rain, severe thunderstorms, and summertime heat to the ice storm.

As a result, Austin graduated with a degree in atmospheric sciences and geography from the University of Georgia in 2019. While graduating, he gained work experience as an intern with WSB-TV.

After his internship of four months, he landed a job at WMAZ in Macon, Georgia. There, he covered Hurricane Michael, a tornado outbreak in March of 2019, flooding in the spring of 2020, and several other meteorological occurrences. He is also an AMS-certified broadcast meteorologist.

In June 2021, Chaney got the chance to move to Ohio and experience four proper seasons. Therefore, he joined WHIO-TV. The people of Miami Valley, too, welcomed him and his family with open arms. Since then, his followers have always enjoyed his weather reports and enthusiasm.

Now, the meteorologist has announced his departure from the station. Austin Chaney is leaving WHIO-TV to join its sister station, WSOC-TV, in Charlotte, North Carolina. His last day on the broadcast is February 16, 2023.

According to the meteorologist, he had to take advantage of this new opportunity not just for his career but also in the long run for his wife and their families.