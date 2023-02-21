Angelo Vargas Leaving 13News Now: Where Is the Virginia Reporter Going?

Angelo Vargas began reporting in Virginia during the pandemic, and WVEC-TV viewers are impressed by and attached to the talented journalist. But now, he is heading to the next step of his career. Angelo Vargas is leaving 13News Now in February 2023. Naturally, 13News Now viewers want to know where he is going and whether he will continue in broadcasting and stay in Virginia. Find out what Angelo Vargas said about his departure from 13News Now.

Angelo Vargas’ Education and Career

Angelo Samora-Vargas went to high school in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He later graduated from the University of Arizona.

Vargas had a short stint in broadcasting before graduating as a video editor at KOLD News 13 in Tucson, Arizona. He then briefly worked as a reporter at KNDU-TV in Richland, Washington.

In 2013, Vargas relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado, and joined Denver Welcoming Services as a multimedia journalist. Two years later, he returned to Texas, where he was a journalist at Weslaco’s KRGV-TV until 2020.

While in Texas, Vargas primarily covered news along the US-Mexico border. Moreover, his coverage of Hurricane Harvey earned him awards and recognition.

Angelo Vargas moved to Virginia in January 2020, only a few months before the pandemic. He’s been a reporter on WVEC-TV’s 13News Now during one of the most intense periods in the media industry.

Angelo Vargas Leaves 13News Now

Vargas has shown commendable prowess as a journalist, which his colleagues at 13News Now also acknowledged. So, it’s no surprise he’s moving on in his career.

Last week, it was announced that Angelo Vargas was leaving 13News Now. He has already wrapped up his last day on the air on Sunday, February 19.

According to his social media statement, Vargas doesn’t have a new job lined up yet. Furthermore, he hasn’t stated where he is going next.

“The next part of my journey is still to be determined,” he wrote on Facebook.

Vargas showed his appreciation for his time in Hampton Roads and the support from the community. He was grateful for reporting on the stories for 13News Now. He might be leaving the area if an opportunity elsewhere comes along.

Eugene Daniel was among the 13News Now family congratulating Angelo Vargas for his work and wishing him well. Meanwhile, WVEC-TV viewers anticipate his return to broadcasting soon.