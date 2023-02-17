Breanna Molloy Leaving KXXV: Where Is the 25 News Anchor Going?

The residents of Waco, Texas, were eagerly waiting for their favorite anchor, Breanna Molloy, to return to Good Morning Texas after her maternity leave. However, the anchor has given surprising news to her fans. Breanna Molloy is leaving KXXV for a special reason that needs her attention. Since the announcement, her fans have been filled with queries. They especially want to know if she is leaving Waco too. Find out what the award-winning anchor says about her departure from 25 News.

Breanna Molloy to Exit KXXV

In 2012, Breanna graduated from Regent University with a degree in cinematography and television. After two months of graduation, the anchor married Thomas Molloy, whom she had met at summer camp when she was 14 years old.

Molloy began her career at KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana, in March 2016. The reporter got the chance to travel to Cuba as a solo reporter in the wake of President Obama’s visit in 2016.

In 2017, Breanna moved to Cincinnati and joined WCPO-TV as a multimedia journalist. Breanna, who was a part of WCPO’s Enterprise Team, produced feature-length pieces in addition to her daily assignments.

The anchor moved to Texas in 2018 for her husband’s new job. She accepted a position with WFAA as a health photojournalist in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The family welcomed their first son in this region only.

After that, Molloy moved to Waco, Texas, in 2021 and joined KXXV as a morning anchor. She anchors Good Morning Texas on weekdays at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. She has received over a dozen awards from the Associated Press, the Association of Broadcasters, and the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA), in addition to four regional Emmys.

The anchor announced the news of her second pregnancy in May 2022. And in October 2022, she gave birth to her second child, a baby girl. People were waiting for her return from maternity leave, but now the anchor has announced her exit from the station.

Breanna Molloy is leaving KXXV to take care of her kids. She says, “I will not be returning to anchor the morning show at 25 news! Instead, I’m taking the opportunity to stay home with the kiddos to enjoy these early years. It’s true — it really does go by so fast!”

Although her morning show viewers will miss her, they are excited about her next journey.