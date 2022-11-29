Who Is MLB Pro Andrew Benintendi’s Girlfriend, Rebecca Schamel?

MLB outfielder Andrew Benintendi’s free agency has made him the subject of rumors both within and outside the diamond. Besides speculating which team he will sign with, MLB fans are also curious about his relationship status. In 2018, it was rumored that Andrew Benintendi’s girlfriend was Rebecca Schamel, and they’re still going strong. They keep a low profile on social media now, but the attention on the baseball pro’s partner doesn’t fade. So we reveal more about her background in this Rebecca Schamel wiki.

About Rebecca Schamel Age 27 Years Birth March 22, 1995 Missouri Siblings Abigail, Carter, Elizabeth Parents Gail Schamel (Mother), Kurt Schamel (Father) Nationality American Job Registered Nurse Alumni Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes Newish College, University of Arkansas, Nerinx Hall High School

Rebecca Schamel’s Family

Rebecca Anne Schamel, who also goes by Becca on social media, was born on March 22, 1995. he is the youngest of four children born to Gail and Kurt Schamel.

She and her siblings, Abigail, Carter, and Elizabeth, grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. Her siblings and their respective spouses still reside there.

Advertisement

Rebecca Schamel’s Education and Career

Rebecca Schamel was a soccer player at Nerinx Hall High School, where she also won academic awards. After graduating in 2013, she was on the pre-med track, studying biology and Spanish in college.

Schamel received a BS in Kinesiology from the University of Arkansas in 2017. From 2019 to 2020, she attended the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes–Jewish College in St. Louis and graduated with a BS in Nursing.

She had supplementary jobs in college and interned in the Dominican Republic. She was briefly a patient care associate in St. Louis. As of 2020, she is a registered nurse in the trauma/acute care surgery departments at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St Louis.

Rebecca Schamel and Andrew Benintendi’s Relationship

Ohio native Andrew Benintendi was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2013 MLB draft. But instead of signing with them, Benintendi opted to play college baseball with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Advertisement

It is rumored that Andrew Benintendi and Rebecca Schamel met as student-athletes at the University of Arkansas. They are private on social media, and details about their relationship remain obscure.

Advertisement

Benintendi made his relationship social media official some years ago and was subjected to wild rumors. This is likely why the couple keeps a low profile on social media now.

Also Read: Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

The outfielder, who played with the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, and the New York Yankees, maintains an off-season residence in St. Louis, where Schamel works. He’s also a big fan of the St. Louis Blues NHL team, which might be partly thanks to his girlfriend.