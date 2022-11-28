Meet Green Bay Packers A. J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

About Gabrielle Dillon Age 23 Years Birth October 30, 1999 Wisconsin Spouse A. J. Dillon (2022-Present) Siblings Claudia, Will Parents David Toonen (Father), Tonya Toonen (Mother) Nationality American Job Photographer Owns Gabrielle Toonen Photography Alumni University of Wisconsin-Madison

A. J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. A personal highlight of the year for the player was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A. J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ flawless chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about Gabrielle, a photographer by profession. Therefore, we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.

Gabrielle Dillon’s Family

Gabrielle (nee Toonen) Dillon was born on October 30, 1999, to David and Tonya Toonen. She was raised in Wisconsin alongside her siblings Claudia and Will Toonen.

Her dad is a vice president of Toonen Properties, a real estate company in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Gabrielle’s brother Will has hosted a podcast with A. J. Dillon called “Toonen to Dillon” since December 2021. The duo talks about everything from sports to home improvement. While her younger sister is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Gabrielle Dillon’s Education and Career

Gabrielle has been captivated by photography since she was eight years old. The young Gabrielle used her mother’s old digital camera to shoot the photos while growing up surrounded by stunning hills, sunsets, lakes, and forests.

Later, she pursued her hobby and studied photography editing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After her studies, she started her own photography business.

A. J. Dillon’s wife is also a social media influencer and food critic. Her Instagram handle on food, called diningwiththedillons, has 11.1K followers.

Gabrielle Dillon and A. J. Dillon’s Relationship

Gabrielle and A. J. Dillon met through a mutual friend in 2020. After dating for a year, the NFL player planned a surprise proposal for his girlfriend on Gabrielle’s family dock in Egg Harbor. On the pretext of a Door Country, Wisconsin, tourism ad, A. J. called her to the planned place where her family and A.J.’s mom were already present.

After clicking a few pictures for the alleged advertisement, the footballer got down on his knees and popped the question. And the pair got engaged in September 2021. On June 25, 2022, Gabrielle and A.J. married in the backyard of Gabrielle’s parents’ lake house.

When A. J. Dillon recorded his 20-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, his wife promptly posted a celebratory story to Instagram.