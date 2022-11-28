Meet Meredith Sutton, the Girlfriend of Bucs’ Rising Star Tristan Wirfs

About Meredith Sutton Age 22 Years Birth January 30, 2000 Minnesota Siblings Abigail, Linden, Peter Parents Jen Sutton (Mother), Kevin Sutton (Father) Nationality American Alumni University of Minnesota Duluth

Tristan Wirfs has been a valued player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since his rookie season. His recent injury on the field has left many fans concerned and wondering who is at his side during this ordeal. Meredith Sutton has been a hot topic among Bucs nation every time she features on the OT’s Instagram. They’ve been dating shortly before his NFL debut and she’s been supporting him through the highs and lows of a pro-athletic career. We reveal more about the background of Tristan Wirfs’ girlfriend in this Meredith Sutton wiki.

Meredith Sutton’s Family

Meredith Sutton was born on January 30, 2000 and hails from Minnesota. Sutton is one of four children born to Kevin and Jen Sutton.

Meredith grew up alongside two older sisters, Abigail and Linden and a younger brother, Peter in Grand Marais. The family is active in the local community. Besides Kevin and Jen helping the local youth through their foundation, their academically and athletically gifted children have featured in local news outlets too.

Abigail attended Northwestern where she was named to the Dean’s List. Linden learned all about training service dogs and studied in the Dominican Republic.

Meredith Sutton’s Education and Career

The Sutton siblings are exceptional student-athletes. Meredith played volleyball at Cook County High School. Before graduating in 2018, she made local history competing in the Minnesota State Class A Tournament for three consecutive years and won several honors.

Sutton attended the University of Minnesota Duluth where she was on the Bulldogs volleyball roster. After seeing limited action in the 2018 season, she recorded spectacular stats in the 2019 season including getting named NSIC Offensive Player.

The 2020 season like most sports events was suspended due to the pandemic. Meredith’s major and the status of her graduation is currently unclear.

Meredith Sutton and Tristan Wirfs’ Relationship

Tristan Wirfs and Meredith Sutton have been together since 2019. They celebrated three years of their relationship in August 2022.

It’s unclear when and how they met and began dating. Wirfs played his final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2019 before entering the 2020 NFL draft.

Their social media indicates that since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him, their relationship has mostly been long distance. They’ve made it work and Sutton is often at Wirfs’ games. She was also there when Tristan became a Super Bowl champion in his rookie year.