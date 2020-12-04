Andrea Lindenberg Joins CBS42: Is She Leaving Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie”

Andrea Lindenberg is moving on to the next career opportunity which is bringing her back to her television home. However, what does that mean for her popular Talk 99.5 radio show, Matt & Aunie. Lindenberg is a veteran journalist in Birmingham, Alabama who earned a legion of local fans through her radio show. But with the announcement of her joining CBS42, her listeners want to know if Lindenberg is leaving Talk 99.5. Lindberg however put out a statement that has fans reassured.

Andrea Lindenberg Joins CBS42

Andrea Lindenberg graduated with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Auburn University in 1989. She got a job at CBS42 straight out of college back then.

She would later work at FOX6 and other TV stations she switched to radio in 2013. Lindenberg came to Talk 99.5 in 2016 and has engaged Birmingham listeners as the co-host of Matt & Aunie, from 6 to 10 am on weekdays, with Matt Murphy.

Advertisement

On December 3, 2020 Birmingham’s CBS affiliate, CBS42 announced that Andrea Lindenberg is transitioning back to television in 2021. She will join Jack Royer as the co-anchor of CBS42 Morning News starting January 7.

A statement by Lindenberg also went along with CBS42’s announcement. She expressed her happiness about returning to TV.

Also Read: Comedian Majah Hype Accused of Abusing Girlfriend

“My career in television started at CBS 42 right out of college. So, I’m going back home to my first love, which is television news, at the very station that gave me a shot in the first place,” said Lindenberg in the statement. “I’m so excited to join people I’ve been friends with for years as their newest team member. I’m honored to continue my path as a broadcaster in my hometown. I’ve worked hard to make Birmingham proud of me. My goal is to help people wake up and start their day with all the information they need.”

This news of course begs the question from fans about the future of Matt & Aunie. It’s understandable that Lindenberg can’t anchor the CBS 42 Morning Show alongside 99.5’s morning broadcast.

Advertisement

Talk 99.5 hasn’t made an official statement about Matt & Aunie. And even though we won’t hear Lindenberg on radio every weekday morning, her fans aren’t entirely sad.

Advertisement

Andrea Lindenberg will remain in Birmingham and on TV moreover. Her fans appear eager to switch from radio to television with her.

Lindenber’s statement on social media also gives fans hope that she isn’t leaving Talk 99.5 behind. “Even better, I’ll still be a part of the Talk 99.5 family,” she said on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/AndreaLindenbergTalk995/posts/4238504556165740

Advertisement

Details about what role she will have in Talk 99.5 are awaited. Before she takes over CBS 42, we can still listen to Andrea Lindenberg on Matt and Aunie and also keep up with her on social media.