Meet Seattle Kraken André Burakovsky’s Girlfriend, Johanna Scortea

André Burakovsky played a vital part in the Seattle Kraken’s win over Nashville Predators on November 8. The winger signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Kraken this summer. He and his girlfriend were quite excited about the move to Seattle. André Burakovsky’s girlfriend, Johanna Scortea, is with him in Seattle, and the two have been spotted together. The player is lowkey about his romantic life, raising the curiosity of his fanbase. Johanna, too, sets her Instagram to private. Therefore, we delve deep into her background in this Johanna Scortea wiki.

Johanna Scortea’s Family

Johanna Maj-Britt Scortea was born on January 26, 1992, in Kristianstad, Sweden. She is one of two children born to Georgeta Scortea. Currently, Johanna lives in Malmö with her boyfriend.

Not much is known about her father, but based on her mom’s Facebook page, it looks like her mom is in a relationship with Claudiu Miron. Her mother works at Kristianstad municipality. Johanna has a brother named Andreas Scortea.

Johanna Scortea’s Education and Career

Johanna earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, economics, and international marketing from Kristianstad University in 2018.

In 2018, she moved to Halmstad University and received a double degree in real estate. While pursuing her studies, Scortea has worked with Telenor, Mobilizera, and Hotel ÅhusStrand.

André Burakovsky’s girlfriend, Johanna Scortea, is also a model. Earlier in 2019, she modeled for Zasha Swimwear. She is a fitness freak and lost 10 kg for the perfect body.

Moreover, she was in season 4 of Bachelor & Bachelorette Sverige (Sweden). Bachelor Niclas Lij gave away his last rose to Johanna in the show’s finale.

The pair also kissed on their first date in the show. After the show, though, things didn’t work out with them. And today, Niclas Lij is in a relationship with actor Ellen Bergström, with whom he shares a daughter named Elsy.

Johanna Scortea and André Burakovsky’s Relationship

It is not clear how Johanna and André met and started dating. The NHL player introduced his love to the world on social media during Christmas 2020.

After that, the couple was spotted together biking around the Washington monument on June 24, 2021, when André was with Colorado Avalanche.

In July 2022, they both attended the wedding of Nicklas Backstrom, who plays for the Washington Capitals. Furthermore, they were captured on camera while leaving for Seattle in September 2022.